Discussing If Bill Belichick Will Ever Make a Quarterback Change
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere talks about the ongoing discussion of UNC's quarterback controversy.
Here are several quotes from North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick regarding the quarterback situation during his weekly presser on Sept. 30.
On what he has seen with Gio Lopez along with health update...
We'll see what he's able to do today. He didn't do much last week, but he's been in here every day working hard getting treatment, and I'll see where he's at today.
I'd say related to that specifically, for each player, it's all going to be kind of about the same. There are things that the guys are doing well and need to be more consistent at. There are certainly things that we all can do better. Coaches, players, head coach, coordinators play callers, everybody. So we've taken a good look at where we're at, what we need to improve in.
What will help us the most? There's a lot of things we need to improve on, and we've dedicated time, energy and practice time to those things to try to improve them, and in some cases, change them. In some cases, throw them out, and move to something that we feel like will be a little bit more productive that maybe isn't working out well for us.
It's a little bit of all of those, but, for any specific player, after four games, there are certainly things that guys are doing well. We're doing things better than we did four weeks ago. There's certainly still a lot of room for improvement. And that's what we want to try to focus on from last week and then carry that over to this week.
On quarterback situation with Gio Lopez and Max Johnson …
I don't know what I'm gonna see from Gio, so, that's a tough question to answer. Max is getting reps. All three quarterbacks are. We'll see how all that plays out, and we'll see what Gio's availability is as we go through the week.
We had a situational practice on Thursday. We haven't really practiced since Wednesday. So from Wednesday to Tuesday, a lot of time has elapsed here, and we'll see where Gio is today.
On whether a quarterback change could help boost some areas on offense where they have struggled …
Look, we have two experienced quarterbacks and two freshmen. The two experienced quarterbacks are ahead of the freshman at this point. But I'd say those freshmen are gaining ground, and they're making improvement on a steady basis as well.
Gio wasn't able to practice last week, so we practiced with the guys that we have. We'll see how that goes today and figure it out for this coming game. Gio has improved a lot. And offensively, again, we just haven't been consistent enough in any area. But we're getting closer. We'll continue to push ahead on that.
When Gio's able to practice, we'll see how much improvement he has made and can make. If he's not, then other players will be in.
