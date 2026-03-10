North Carolina Understands Mission Without Caleb Wilson

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a sobering loss to the Duke Blue Devils over the weekend, which could have been discouraging for the team, which was expecting to have its star freshman back in the fold.

While speaking with the media during his postgame availability, guard Derek Dixon , who led the team with 17 points, elaborated on the mindset heading into the conference and NCAA tournaments without Caleb Wilson.

Dixon's Thoughts

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"From here on out, it's win or go home," Dixon said. "There's no second chances. It's going to be a lesson for us. To be able to watch film and learn from this."

"Yeah, we've been able to build chemistry when he's out with the guys that we do have," Dixon explained of how the team will carry on without Wilson."

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) is fouled b Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I think Jarin [Stevenson] and Zayden [High] have stepped up really well in his absence and will continue to do that. Obviously, it sucks. Feel for him. That's my guy. I hate to see that happen, but we have to play, and we're going to have to play going forward."

With Wilson out for the rest of the season, Dixon discussed what areas the team as a collective will have to improve.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson looks on during warm-ups prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

"I think rebounding is going to be big for us," Dixon said. "All of us have to pitch in, not just Henri [Veesaar], not just Zayden [High] or Jarin [Stevenson], [we can't just] rely on them. All the guards pitching in. That's what killed us tonight (Saturday) - offensive rebounds. We just have to be better with that. Taking care of the ball - we're going to have to shore that up on the offensive end."

The Blue Devils' defense was dominant in the second half , contributing to a 30-6 run in the second half, which blew the game open. The freshman guard explained how Duke's length and athleticism played a role in stifling the Tar Heels' offense.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots over Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

"They're a really good team; they're a really good defensive team," Dixon said of Duke. "[Maliq] Brown is a really good defender. He was getting his hands all over the place. I think just a little bit of carelessness. A couple of times not expecting [Brown] to jump out, and he just jumps up and tips [the ball]. I think being a little too deep in gaps and they were [jamming] us. They're a really good defensive team, but we have to learn and grow from it."