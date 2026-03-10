North Carolina Understands Mission Without Caleb Wilson
The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a sobering loss to the Duke Blue Devils over the weekend, which could have been discouraging for the team, which was expecting to have its star freshman back in the fold.
While speaking with the media during his postgame availability, guard Derek Dixon, who led the team with 17 points, elaborated on the mindset heading into the conference and NCAA tournaments without Caleb Wilson.
Dixon's Thoughts
- "From here on out, it's win or go home," Dixon said. "There's no second chances. It's going to be a lesson for us. To be able to watch film and learn from this."
- "Yeah, we've been able to build chemistry when he's out with the guys that we do have," Dixon explained of how the team will carry on without Wilson."
- "I think Jarin [Stevenson] and Zayden [High] have stepped up really well in his absence and will continue to do that. Obviously, it sucks. Feel for him. That's my guy. I hate to see that happen, but we have to play, and we're going to have to play going forward."
With Wilson out for the rest of the season, Dixon discussed what areas the team as a collective will have to improve.
- "I think rebounding is going to be big for us," Dixon said. "All of us have to pitch in, not just Henri [Veesaar], not just Zayden [High] or Jarin [Stevenson], [we can't just] rely on them. All the guards pitching in. That's what killed us tonight (Saturday) - offensive rebounds. We just have to be better with that. Taking care of the ball - we're going to have to shore that up on the offensive end."
The Blue Devils' defense was dominant in the second half, contributing to a 30-6 run in the second half, which blew the game open. The freshman guard explained how Duke's length and athleticism played a role in stifling the Tar Heels' offense.
- "They're a really good team; they're a really good defensive team," Dixon said of Duke. "[Maliq] Brown is a really good defender. He was getting his hands all over the place. I think just a little bit of carelessness. A couple of times not expecting [Brown] to jump out, and he just jumps up and tips [the ball]. I think being a little too deep in gaps and they were [jamming] us. They're a really good defensive team, but we have to learn and grow from it."
- "We weren't able to get out in transition because we weren't getting any stops," Dixon continued. "So, we were playing against a set defense every time down the floor. We have to be better at taking care of the ball. Like I said, we have to get shots up in order to win."
