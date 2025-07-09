Are The Tar Heels Getting A Steal In Travis Burgess?
No matter where you are or what school you go to, everyone has the same basic objective every single year. This not only includes the season but also the off-season as well. In the season you are looking to win games, championships, and awards, while in the off-season you are looking to win recruits, visit weekends, and transfers.
Luckily for Coach Bill Belichick, he is a winner all around. He has proved that he can win the off-season with many commits who are outstanding. This includes arguably their most underrated pickup in the off-season, Travis Burgess.
Burgess is a 2026 quarterback from the state of Georgia. If you know anything about high school football, you know that the state of Georgia is no joke. In fact, the state of Georgia is one of the better states when it comes to producing high-rated prospects and underrated athletes.
Burgess falls under those categories as he joins the North Carolina Tar Heels from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. Burgess held many offers, as he committed to the Tar Heels over the Auburn Tigers, Wisconsin Badgers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and many other schools who were in the picture. He ultimately committed to the Tar Heels in May before taking his official visit in June.
Burgess was a home run win for Belichick, but did they get a steal? Without a doubt they got a steal.
There are many key traits that Burgess has, but one that comes to mind is his ability to win football games. He helped lead the Grayson Rams to a nearly perfect season, as they only lost one game. That game was for the Collins Hill Eagles, which is the same high school that produced Travis Hunter. In that game, the Rams only lost by one point.
He would help the Rams win out, including a win over the Carrollton Trojans, where he would help the Rams defeat who would later become one of the highest-rated commits in the 2025 class, Julian Lewis. Lewis was a former USC commit, who later committed to the Colorado Buffaloes. Lewis was a star in the state of Georgia, and the talented Tar Heels commit got it done by way of a 14-point victory.
Burgess is a dangerous man, and has winning traits that matche up with one of, if not the best NFL coach in the league's history, Bill Belichick. Belichick has a way with certain QBs, and has done well with true winners. It is worth noting that Tom Brady was a career wide winner for Belichick, and bringing in a guy like Burgess, who is a winner, leaves many to believe the sky is the limit in Chapel Hill.
