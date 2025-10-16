UNC Offense Gears Up for Tough Cal Defense
While Cal's offense can be so-so at times, its defense is a solid one, and that doesn't bode well for a UNC offense that has struggled all season long.
The Golden Bears are in the the top six in:
- Total Yards Allowed: 329.8 ypg (6th in ACC, 42nd nationally)
- Passing Defense: 206.8 ypg (5th in ACC, 57th nationally)
- 1st Downs Allowed: 110 first downs allowed (6th in ACC, 42nd nationally)
- 3rd Down Defense: 34.2% conversion rate (5th in ACC, 40th nationally)
Cal is also 41st iin rushing yards allowed per game as the Bears have only allowed 123 yards per game.
However the Bears truggle getting into the backfield as they are 15th in the ACC in sacks per game and 16th in tackles for loss per game. The ACC has 17 teams that participate in football.
Anyway, here's a look at the Golden Bear defense.
Defensive Line/EDGE
As aforementioned, the Bears have struggled to to get in the backfield and make a play and it’s especially true up front as Cal’s starting defensive tackles, redshirt seniors TJ Bollers (6-2, 305) and Aidan Keanaaina (6-3, 320) have not picked up a tackle for loss or a sack.
However, Cal has had more success getting into the backfield coming off the edge.
Junior edge rusher TJ Bush Jr. (6-3, 265) has been the player who has had quarterbacks and running backs alike looking over their shoulder. Bush has ha d 21 tackles with five tackles for loss and three sacks, which the latter is a team-high. Jayden Wayne (6-5, 255) will provide support from the opposite edge.
Linebackers
Cal has two of the best linebackers in the ACC, and these two are one of the biggest reasons why Cal is so stout against the run.
Cade Uluave came into the year as one of the conference’s best linebackers and continues to prove why there was a lot of hype around him. Uluave leads the team in tackles (52) and tackles for loss (6.5), along with a sack.
Luke Ferrelli has been great as well with 45 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.
Secondary
The Bears have one of the best cornerbacks in the country, let alone the ACC, in Hezekiah Moses. Moses has 24 tackles, tackles for loss, four interceptions (tied for fourth in the country) and six pass breakups. Wide receivers have a 47.2% reception rate when they line up against Moses.
Brent Austin is the cornerback opposite of Moses and he has been solid as well, picking up three pass breakups and a forced fumble, the only Cal defensive player to do so.
Cam Sidney is has been a solid defender as well at the nickelback position. He has had 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and three pass breakups.
At safety, Dru Polidove and Aidan Manutai are the last line of defense.
