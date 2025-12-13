What to Expect from UNC’s Supporting Cast vs USC Upstate

The North Carolina Tar Heels' floor will always remain significantly high with Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar leading the way. However, the team's ceiling can reach astronomical levels if the supporting cast continues to improve throughout the season.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis explained his confidence in the team moving forward.

"I believe we're growing," Davis said. "We're getting better at it. It's not a finished product. I feel like we've got a long way to go, but one of the things that I consistently talk to them about is how do you react and how do you respond?"

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis yells to his players during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"I believe when you do that, that generates the open threes," Davis said. "And I felt like we generated really good threes. Even in the first half, I thought we had some good looks. We just didn't knock them down."

"I'm really looking forward to the day where we're dominating points in the paint and we're hot from three-point range and we make all of our free throws."

Those aspects were demonstrated to a degree against Georgetown, and the role players have an opportunity to illustrate that again on Saturday.

Dean Smith Center | Grant Chachere, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

With all that being said, here are predictions for the Tar Heels' supporting cast against USC Upstate.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line prediction: 12 points and 4 rebounds

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) with the ball as Georgetown Hoyas center Julius Halaifonua (11) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bogavac has been uneven , specifically when it comes to efficiency in the field. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound guard is shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range. The overseas transfer was brought in to open up the floor by knocking down shots at a consistent rate.

Nevertheless, Bogavac can hit his mark in a game that should provide little pressure. Because of that, he should shoot slightly better than what he has shown so far this season.

Kyan Evans

Stat line prediction: 9 points and 5 assists

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) passes the ball to forward Caleb Wilson (8) as Georgetown Hoyas forward Isaiah Abraham (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Evans was on a mission against Georgetown, scoring seven points in the early minutes of the game. His aggressiveness and willingness to shoot contested shots were on full display.

The former Colorado State guard needs to enter Saturday's contest with the same mindset and build momentum with con

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line prediction: 7 points and 4 rebounds

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) block the shot of Georgetown Hoyas forward Jayden Fort (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It would be encouraging to see Stevenson produce something worthwhile offensively , but that is simply not his role on the Tar Heels.

The former Alabama forward will continue operating as an enforcer on defense and an offensive-rebounding supplier on offense.

Derek Dixon

Stat line prediction: 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) looks to pass as Georgetown Hoyas guard Malik Mack (2) and forward Caleb Williams (4) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dixon's development is monumental towards North Carolina's chances of competing for a national title down the road. The freshman guard has been an uplifting jolt for the Tar Heels' offense, and that production and efficient scoring will continue on Saturday.

