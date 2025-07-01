Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams Bypass Tar Heels
The Walter Camp preseason All-America teams were announced on Tuesday and not one North Carolina Tar Heels player was represented on either the first or second team.
Players from 35 schools and eight conferences have representatives on the team.
The Atlantic Coast Conference has eight players on the two teams from six different institutions. The Southeastern Conference leads the way with 16 players from 11 schools.
Seven players on the 2025 preseason list earned 2024 Walter Camp All-America First and Second
Team honors, led by Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (First Team) and wide receiver Jeremiah
Smith (Second Team).
The Tar Heels will face three players on the teams. North Carolina will face Clemson who places two players on the first team. Quarterback Cade Klubnik and defensive lineman Peter Woods will face North Carolina on Oct. 4. Clemson also placed a defensive lineman, T.J. Parker on the second team.
Further, in-state rival North Carolina State is represented by second-team selection tight end Justin Joly. The two teams will meet on Nov. 29.
Other ACC member institution players include Miami's offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (first team), Louisville running back Isaac Brown (second team) and two players from Notre Dame, who compete against ACC teams, but are still considered independent.
2025 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams
* 2024 First Team All-America selection
# - 2024 Second Team All-America selection
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR: Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) #, Ryan Williams (Alabama)
TE: Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt)
OL: Spencer Fano (Utah) #, Francis Mauigoa (Miami), Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), Kage Casey (Boise
State) #
C: Jake Slaughter (Florida)
QB: Cade Klubnik (Clemson)
RB: Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)
PK: Dominic Zvada (Michigan)
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Dylan Stewart (South Carolina), Colin Simmons (Texas), Peter Woods (Clemson), Zane Durant
(Penn State)
LB: Anthony Hill (Texas) #, Taurean York (Texas A&M), Kyle Louis (Pittsburgh)
DB: Caleb Downs (Ohio State) *, Leonard Moore (Notre Dame), Jermod McCoy (Tennessee), D’Angelo
Ponds (Indiana)
P: Brett Thorsen (Georgia)
KR: Keelan Marion (BYU) *
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR: Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), Elijah Sarratt (Indiana)
TE: Justin Joly (North Carolina State)
OL: Ar’maj Reed-Adams (Texas A&M), Cayden Green (Missouri), Jordan Seaton (Colorado),
Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State)
C: Logan Jones (Iowa)
QB: Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)
RB: Makhi Hughes (Oregon), Isaac Brown (Louisville)
PK: Caden Chittenden (USC)
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Mikhail Kamara (Indiana), Dontay Corleone (Cincinnati), T.J. Parker (Clemson), Tim Keenan III
(Alabama)
LB: Jason Henderson (Old Dominion), Whit Weeks (LSU), Suntarine Perkins (Ole Miss)
DB: Michael Taaffe (Texas), Dillon Theineman (Oregon), Koi Perich (Minnesota), Isaiah Nwokobia
(SMU)
P: Ryan Eckley (Michigan State)
KR: Rayshawn Pleasant (Tulane) #
