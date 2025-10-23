All Tar Heels

Coach Belichick Responds To Saudi Arabia Controversy

Tuesday morning, Bill Belichick briefly addressed GM’s trip to Saudi Arabia prior to the season.

Corey Davis

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Trip To Saudi Arabia

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi during the Bill Belichick
Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi during the Bill Belichick hiring announcement at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick addressed North Carolina’s Saudi Arabia controversy only briefly on Tuesday morning, offering a few guarded remarks on the preseason trip taken by UNC football general manager Michael Lombardi while deferring most questions to the university’s official statement. 

The comments marked Belichick’s first public acknowledgment of the situation, which has cast a shadow over an already difficult season for the Tar Heels.

The trip in question, reportedly organized and paid for by Saudi representatives, took place prior to the season and was intended to explore potential international fundraising opportunities.

University officials confirmed the visit last week, stressing that no meetings occurred with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and that no financial partnerships were established. Still, the optics of a university athletic department sending its top football executive to Saudi Arabia sparked intense debate across college sports.

During his Tuesday media availability, when pressed on the funding and details of the trip, here’s what Coach Belichick had to say:

  • Reporter: “Do you happen to know who funded that trip?” Belichick: “Yes, I am familiar with … the connections …”
  • Reporter: “Is there a connection between them and the university now?” Belichick: “… the university made their comment on that … Do I have knowledge and relationship? Absolutely. Yes.”
  • Belichick: “I was aware of it and it was talked about and the university released their statement on it. I mean there was no secret.”
Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Belichick’s responses were notably cautious, signaling to avoid further entanglement in the off-field scrutiny that has surrounded Lombardi’s role. Belichick has long been known for keeping the focus on football, and his deflection to the administration reflected that same instinct. Yet his brief acknowledgment that he was “aware” of the trip and had “knowledge and relationship” could possibly suggest he was more than just a bystander to the planning.

Reasoning Behind The Trip

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on before the game
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Saudi visit was part of Lombardi’s broader effort to attract private investment and secure outside funding for a program facing rising costs in the NIL era. Both outlets reported that the meetings were exploratory and produced no commitments.

UNC later clarified that the university “has no ongoing relationship with any Saudi entity,” and emphasized that Lombardi’s travel expenses were covered by hosts abroad, not by school funds.

The controversy, however, has drawn attention beyond Chapel Hill. Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in global sports has fueled concerns of possibly being an effort to distract from the country’s human rights record and the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

What's At Risk?

UNC
Bill Belichick walking off the field after North Carolina's 48-14 loss vs. TCU on Sept. 1, 2025. / Jackson McCurry, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Critics argue that UNC’s association with the kingdom, even indirectly, risks the university’s reputational damage. Others, meanwhile, see it as a reflection of the modern reality of college athletics, where programs must explore every funding avenue to remain competitive.

UNC sits in the midst of a turbulent first season under Belichick’s leadership, and the timing could not be worse. With off-field controversies on top of the poor on-field performance. His short, deliberate answers on Tuesday made clear he intends to move on quickly, pointing to the university’s statement as the program’s final word.

