UNC, Belichick Collapse Against California Despite Another Bye Week
UNC football loses on the West Coast against California, 21-18, after another bye week and amidst all of the drama off the field. Head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels move to 2-4 and now lose to their fourth Power 4 conference team of the 2025 season.
First Quarter
The California Bears needed only 16 plays, 100 yards, and five minutes and 56 seconds of game time for two touchdowns to get the game going against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
California's freshman quarterback, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, threw one touchdown to senior wide receiver Jacob De Jesus against UNC's defense, led by defensive coordinator Steve Belichick. Sagapolutele opened the game with a 3-yard rushing touchdown, leaving 12:48 left on the game clock.
However, despite all of the controversy off the field for North Carolina, it found itself on the board early, courtesy of sophomore running back Benjamin Hall scoring a rushing touchdown from 18 yards out — a four-play, 70-yard and 1:05 drive was all it took. The Tar Heels scored on their fourth drive of the contest.
All things considered, it should be noted that North Carolina fumbled on the very first play of the game. Quarterback Gio Lopez threw a pass to freshman wide receiver Shanard Clower, but the ball became loose after the reception, after the Bears' Cam Sidney forced and recovered the ball on UNC's 25-yard line.
Second Quarter
North Carolina's first drive of the second quarter found itself successful on fourth and two, following a pass from Lopez to Connor Cox from California's 39-yard line. But ended with a Rece Verhoff field goal attempt from 41 yards out, which split the uprights, adding three more points to UNC's total.
The scoreboard read 14-10 with 6:14 remaining on the clock.
Although North Carolina's defense has looked improved since its last outing against the Clemson Tigers on Oct 4, making things challenging for Sagapolutele to get anything going on California's second drive of the quarter. Belichick's offense was able to get the ball back and start another drive at their own 18-yard line with 3:15 remaining before halftime.
With 1:23 on the game clock, the Bears received the ball back for one more drive before heading into the locker room, but UNC forced them to a three-and-out. California's defense responded with its own three-and-out and UNC.
North Carolina's Tyler Thompson reached the back field and sacked Sagapolutele to officially send both teams to the locker room. An improved defense and incomplete passes by California kept the Tar Heels competitive through two quarters and looked a whole lot better than its last time out on the field.
Notable Halftime Stats
UNC
- Quarterback Gio Lopez went 10-20 and threw for 78 yards
- Running back Benjamin Hall rushed for 52 yards on seven attempts
- Wide receiver Kobe Paysour led with 47 receiving yards on two receptions
- North Carolina had eight first downs
California
- Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele went 11-25 and threw for 115 yards
- Wide receiver Jacob De Jesus led with 53 receiving yards on six receptions, including one touchdown
- Running back Kendrick Raphael ran for 45 yards on 10 carries
- California had 11 first downs
Third Quarter
California converted on fourth-and-one as a pass from Sagapolutele to De Jesus saved the drive, and kept the Bears on the gridiron to push toward a possible score. Both pass and run plays allowed California to move the chains up the field.
A costly penalty by UNC's Marcus Allen gave California an automatic first down after a third-and-nine pass play to the right side of the end zone — the intended target being Trond Grizzell. Afterward, head coach Justin Wilcox's team scored, thanks to a 2-yard rush up the middle by Raphael for the Bears' second touchdown of the game.
The PAT was converted, and the Tar Heels found itself down 21-10 after an 11-play, 79-yard and 5:33 drive.
Hall continued to give life to UNC's offense since his rushing touchdown in the first quarter, finding ways around the through and around the trenches during North Carolina's first drive of the third quarter. However, it was not enough to cut into the deficit, punting the ball away to California.
On third-and-long, Sagapolutele's pass hits the hands of Jordan King and is brought down for a completion — pushing the Bears up the field against UNC. The Tar Heels have had a hard time finding stops on third down, which have gave more time to California to work on offense.
North Carolina's Thompson gained another sack, and it was the play UNC needed to get the ball back and find another touchdown before it became too late to do so. Belichick's squad started with the ball on its 16-yard line. A big pass on third-and-10 by Lopez to Paysour gave the Tar Heels 20 yards.
Moments after, following a pass interference on UNC that set them 15 yards back, Lopez found Clower for a 31-yard passing play — moving the Tar Heels to California's 48-yard line.
Fourth Quarter
On the next play, Lopez was sacked by Chris Victor, but Victor was called for unsportsmanlike conduct that gave UNC 15 yards and the first down.
Not too long after, Hezekiah Masses was called for a holding, giving North Carolina another first down — leading to an eventual 17-yard run by sophomore running back Davion Gause to California's 7-yard line.
Gause, from four yards away, reached the end zone on a rush toward the right side and added six more points — cutting the deficit. Belichick elected to go for a two-point conversion and completed it — just like that, North Carolina went from down 11 to only three with 12:14 in the fourth quarter.
UNC's momentum continued and forced the Bears to give up the ball and punt, as the Tar Heels started at its own 47-yard line with a chance to take the lead on the road in a wild environment inside California Memorial Stadium.
A QB sneak by Lopez allowed UNC to get over the fourth-and-one hump, and another penalty by California helped out North Carolina after its pass play by Lopez on third-and-14, directed toward Paysour.
The first down was crucial, as Lopez and Paysour connected for a 15-yard gain, placing UNC at the Bears' 30-yard line. But then the unthinkable happened... another forced fumble, inches away from the end zone that would have given North Carolina the lead and game pressure on Wilcox's squad.
Lopez's pass to Nathan Leacock was completed, but Austin Brent punched the ball loose and recovered it for a touchback — crushing UNC fans in the stands.
"JKS," as the commentators called Sagapolutele, commanded California's final drive of the game, and left no time for UNC to make any comeback, leading the Bears to a 21-18 victory over the Tar Heels — their third straight loss of the season.
Beilchick and North Carolina will face the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, October 25 at noon.
