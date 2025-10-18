All Tar Heels

Paysour, Thompson Talk Progress After Heartbreaking Loss to Cal

North Carolina wide receiver Kobe Paysour and edge rusher Tyler Thompson spoke to the media after UNC's 21-18 loss to Cal on Friday night.

Grant Chachere

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) with the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) with the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The video of the press conference along with a partial transcript is down below.

Kobe Paysour’s Perspective on the Turnover

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

I mean, turnovers happens in games. So I mean, like, we could have, we could have made better plays. You know, things could have happened. Things could have went different. But I mean, like, turnovers wasn't a big aspect because we were still in the game. So, I mean, yeah.

On Kobe Paysour finally getting a chance to show what he’s capable of…

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) runs the ball during the second half against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

I just continue to keep my faith in God, you know. And you know, wait for my opportunity and wait for my number to be called. That's all I can do. So I'll just bless your opportunity

Tyler Thompson on the defense’s performance and fixing some of its issues …

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back LJ Johnson Jr. (11) gets brought down by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21), linebacker Tyler Thompson (40), and defensive back Marcus Allen (29) in the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

It just goes back to practice and just doing the little things right, just staying consistent throughout the week, and just keeping our eyes on the goal, staying together no matter what the score is, not worrying about the score, just playing every player at one time.

Tyler Thompson on if a close game gave them satisfaction…

The North Carolina Tar Heels run onto the field before their game against Richmond at Kenan Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

It just ust gives us a lot of confidence, and it shows that, you know, those results happen when you buy into the process, yeah, week in and week out. Thing is you just got to keep your eyes on the goal and just continue to get better no matter what the result is.

Kobe Paysour on the mood in the locker room after the game…

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Davion Gause (37) runs the ball against the California Golden Bears in the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

I would say it's not a bad mood because we I feel like we're all gelling together, and like we feel like we had a great week of preparation. So I mean, it is what it is, to be honest, that's how we feel. We want something we lose some.

Kobe Paysour on Nathan Leacock’s fumble in the 4th Quarter and his initial reaction…

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver QuaRon Adams (18) runs the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) in the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

How was Nathan (Leacock) after the game? Did you get anybody trying to console him?

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Like it was, yeah, we've all been trying to help him and, like, be there for him. But it wasn't just him who, like, we all had bad plays in the game, so, like, it's not just his fault. - Kobe Paysour

Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.