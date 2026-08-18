UNC Football Camp Nears Finish With TCU Clash Looming

North Carolina football is in the home stretch of fall camp as they begin to transition to game preparation. The program's opening matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs is under two weeks away, and the anticipation is only building.

The Tar Heels face many unknowns ahead of their Week 0 matchup. The quarterback position is far from settled, while the rest of the offense learns to play together with new faces at every position. The defense has few concerns other than a revamped linebacker room.

Preparation Begins As Concerns Are Raised

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) catches a long pass as TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, all eyes are on Bill Belichick, the greatest coach in NFL history, attempting to right the ship from an embarrassing and deplorable 2025 season that put a stain on Tar Heels athletics. The second-year head coach made the moves you want to see from a coach needing to change a key aspect of the roster: the offense, after finishing near the bottom of the FBS in scoring.

What now lies ahead is the preparation and the starting quarterback. Last year, outside of a scripted first series, North Carolina's bout with the Horned Frogs was a demolition derby, and they seemed to lack chemistry, continuity, and, at times, preparation, which was a constant theme.

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (7) catches a touchdown pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year feels different, especially with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, one of the most well-regarded and respected play-callers in the country. Despite Arkansas finishing 2-10 last fall, Petrino coached them to a top-25 offense. Going from outside the top 100 to the upper echelon in scoring offense would be an insane feat for Petrino, but I think we see a dramatic increase in production and efficiency this season.

At quarterback, some believe Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr. has the upper hand for the starting job due to his experience, while former Texas A&M backup Miles O'Neill has made some moves. True freshman Travis Burgess is a fan favorite that many would love to see on the field in Dublin, but it may be a while before he gets his shot.

TCU Will Be Tough Once More, But UNC is Better Than Last Time

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes watches from the sidelines against the Southern California Trojans in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TCU will be a formidable opponent. While they weren't ranked in the Associated Press' preseason Top 25 poll, they did receive a good number of votes to be featured, which showcases the respect that head coach Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs have among the best media minds in college football. With that said, North Carolina did get better this offseason, and they should make this matchup a much closer duel than people will expect.

Dykes' team has a chance to be a Big 12 contender this fall. While an early-season matchup against North Carolina won't hurt their conference placement, it would be a tough look for TCU, something the Tar Heels would like to see in less than two weeks.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC football kicks off the college football regular season, and the eyes of the nation will be on them to prove that 2025 was only a fluke and not a sign of things to come. A win in Dublin against TCU would be an excellent confidence booster, with a matchup in Death Valley three weeks later as a true proving ground for their progress as a program.