10 Options to Replace Tony Dungy on NBC, Sunday Night Football

Tony Dungy days are reportedly numbered at NBC.

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, the network is looking to “revamp” its Sunday Night Football coverage heading into 2026, and in turn, the Super Bowl-winning head coach is “likely out” as a regular on Football Night in America .

Dungy, 70, had been with NBC since 2009 following his retirement from the Colts.

While Marchand adds that NBC may be looking to bring the entirety of the program—including in-studio hosts and analysts Maria Taylor, Chris Simms, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, and Mike Florio—on the road with them next season, they could still use a new voice for the shake-up.

Let’s dive into who it could be.

Who should replace Tony Dungy on NBC, Sunday Night Football?

It sounds like Dungy's time on NBC is coming to an end. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For context, the list below includes former—and some current—NFL players and coaches, as NBC will likely look for someone with a direct connection to the game, like Dungy, rather than a traditional studio host or media personality.

O.K. Let’s have some fun.

Bill Belichick

Belichick dipped his toes into the media water during his sabbatical year between coaching the Patriots and North Carolina. As has been documented , his first season leading the Tar Heels didn’t go according to plan, and with his buyout now costing a lowly (to him) $1 million , perhaps NBC tries to poach him for a pre-retirement tour.

Derek Carr

While there are rumors that Carr could return to the playing field in 2026 after retiring last offseason, the 34-year-old—who will turn 35 next month—originally called it quits due to a shoulder injury that hindered his final campaign in New Orleans.

Carr’s brother, David, is already in media. Why not add a second former Fresno State signal-caller to the mix?

Pete Carroll

Carroll was fired by the Raiders earlier this year following a 3–14 campaign, and while his coaching days are likely over, the 74-year-old’s gum-chewing, high-energy persona should remain a fixture in the game as long as he’s willing to stay involved.

Kirk Cousins

The Falcons are set to release Cousins at the start of the new league year next month. The 37-year-old—who is one of the highest earning players in league history—has already dipped his toes in the media game and would be an A-1 add, should he decide to hang up his cleats.

Larry Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald has dabbled in NFL analysis here and there since retiring after the 2020 season. Now an NFL Hall of Famer , it's time for one of the league’s most down-to-earth personalities to make his way to a television screen near you—permanently.

Brandon Graham

BG, as they call him, returned to the Eagles in 2025 to help the Birds’s injury-laden pass rush try and win a second straight Super Bowl. Now likely set to return to the world of retirement, the now-16-year vet-turned-podcaster could take his media career to new heights with NBC—which dovetails perfectly into our next potentially available option.

Travis Kelce

Both the NFL and media world are anxiously awaiting Kelce’s decision on whether or not he’ll return to football in 2026. Should he decide to call it a playing career, he immediately becomes the No. 1 analyst on the market—and with his heightened profile as Taylor Swift’s fiancé, would be a slam-dunk hire for anyone who can get him to sign on the dotted line.

Aaron Rodgers

Not happening. But it’d be cool if it did!

Rodgers, a free agent heading into 2026 if he chooses to return, does have some media experience as a frequent guest on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show. That said, he's made it pretty clear that he plans to disappear at the conclusion of his playing career.

Mike Tomlin

Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers' head coach after a 10–7, AFC North-winning campaign in 2025 and has decided to take a year off from the profession. The charismatic 53-year-old is reportedly close with Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, but according to Marchand , is "high" on NBC's list.

Adam Thielen

An under-the-radar one here. Thielen retired last months after 13 NFL seasons with the Vikings, Panthers, and Steelers, and has a unique story to tell as a Minnesota native who made it to the big leagues despite playing Division II football.

