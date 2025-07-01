Tar Heels Football Coaching Staff Is A Family Affair
Last December, when the North Carolina Tar Heels hired Bill Belichick to replace the deposed Mack Brown, they got one of the greatest NFL head coaches of all-time. There is no argument against Belichick having his bust in Canton in a few years.
The Tar Heels also got the rest of the Belichick family coaching tree. Sons Steve and Brian joined Belichick and will orchestrate a rebuild of the defensive unit.
Belichick had the ability to bring in the best of the best to coach student-athletes on an NFL level. He brought in plenty of NFL experience as he wants to run the Tar Heels like a professional franchise.
Belichick brought his six Super Bowl titles and 17 AFC East championships. He is the second-winningest coach in NFL history, trailing only former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula.
"Obviously with coach Belichick coming here, the pedigree that he brings — the greatest coach of all time, undisputed," offensive lineman Christo Kelly said to The Daily Tar Heel. "It's pretty remarkable."
The new coach wants the players to get better at something every day. Through small steps, he is making them better players and giving them a taste of what it is like to be a professional, while still in college.
“I'm more worried about just growing step by step and day to day, and that's kind of the same approach that Coach Belichick came in with,” wide receiver Jordan Shipp said. “We're going to take it day by day. We're going to be tough, smart, dependable.”
Belichick's oldest son Steve was hired as the defensive coordinator, which was the same position he held at the University of Washington in 2024. Prior to that, Steve Belichick was on his dad's staff with the New England Patriots.
“Coach Steve, he runs a real good defense, and it really puts his players in the best position to make plays,” defensive back Thaddeus Dixon said.
Brian Belichick was hired as the defensive backs coach. He was brought in to run the pass defense. He also has NFL experience with the Patriots. Brian will be looking to revamp the UNC secondary which was ranked 81st in team defense.
Defensive back Will Hardy likes the freedom the Belichick brothers give to the defensive personnel.
“They’ve been around the game a long time to know that when you put the best players out there and you cater to them, that you'll have the most success,” Hardy said.
