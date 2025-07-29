2025 Fall Camp Preview: DT Scouting Report for Belichick, UNC
If there’s one position group that could quietly define the identity of this defense in 2025, it’s the interior of the defensive line.
Stacked with size, experience and untapped potential, this unit brings a blend of proven production, developmental upside and SEC-tested toughness. Given that the defense ranked 72nd nationally in total defense (224.4 yards per game allowed) and 11th in the ACC against the run (149.5 yards per game), this group could be the key to trimming those numbers this fall.
Whether it’s plugging gaps on early downs or collapsing the pocket from the inside on passing downs, the defensive tackles have the tools to make an impact in multiple ways — and the depth to keep fresh legs in the trenches.
Here’s a look at a few interior linemen who could make a difference in 2025.
CJ Mims, R-Jr. (6-2, 305)
Mims is a versatile player who can line up at nose tackle or as a 3-technique. He played 576 snaps at ECU across the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Mims was an effective run-stopper for the Pirates, recording 16 stops over those two years.
Last season, he totaled 23 tackles, 11 stops, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. In 2023, he registered 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and a forced fumble over 235 snaps.
D’Antre Robinson, R-Fr. (6-4, 315)
Robinson has the most upside of any player on the defensive interior. He transferred from Florida, where he played as a true freshman in a rotational role. In his lone season with the Gators in 2024, Robinson appeared in 11 games (162 snaps) and recorded 17 tackles, three stops, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
If Robinson grabbed hold of a ball carrier in the backfield, he wasn’t letting go — he posted a 79.8 tackling grade, according to Pro Football Focus, and didn’t miss a single tackle. His pressure rate was just 2.6% on 82 pass rush snaps, but he still has plenty of time to develop. A bonus: he logged meaningful reps against SEC opponents.
Isaiah Johnson, R-Jr. (6-1, 311)
Johnson, a post-spring transfer from Arizona, is expected to be a major contributor alongside Mims and Robinson.
Though he played in 10 games for the Wildcats in 2024, Johnson saw just 170 snaps. Still, he made the most of his opportunities, recording nine tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. He excels against the run and also offers value in pass-rush situations, posting a 10.2% pressure rate.
Peter Pesansky, R-Fr. (6-2, 290)
While Pesansky redshirted last season and did not see game action, he's a player to keep an eye on.
The former four-star recruit was ranked the nation’s No. 24 defensive lineman and the No. 53 player in Florida by Rivals. He was a four-time all-state and first-team all-county selection and served as a two-year team captain.
In his four-year prep career, he compiled 392 tackles, 43 sacks, 59 tackles for loss and 107 quarterback hurries. As a senior, he posted 109 tackles, nine sacks, 20 tackles for loss and 30 hurries. He also helped lead Jesuit to the Class 6A state championship as a sophomore.