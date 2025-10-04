Bye Week Did Not Change UNC, Gets Destroyed By Clemson
UNC lost to the Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon (score). The Tar Heels fall to 2-3 as Clemson moves to 2-3 as well. The Ludacris concert before kickoff may have been the only time Tar Heel fans smiled — before disaster unfolded... again.
First Quarter
UNC's defense looked lost on the very first play of the game, as the Clemson Tigers ran a trick play — a pass from quarterback Cade Klubnik to Antonio Williams to T.J. Moore down the right side of the field. A one-stop shop for the Tigers, giving them the early lead following the kickoff.
Max Johnson started off North Carolina's first drive of the game with two completed passes, one to running back Demon June and the other to wide receiver Jordan Shipp. Shipp made up a lob-pass by Johnson that was lofted into the air — ready to get picked off. Johnson looked the part as North Carolina marched up the field, mixed in with the run game by June and back Benjamin Hall. However, Clemson held the Tar Heels to just a field goal — 10 plays, 58 yards.
The Tigers did not take much time off the clock during their second drive, with three plays and 75 yards to achieve their second score of the day. UNC's defense looked like it did not come off a bye week, considering how much it struggled to contain the explosive plays by Clemson.
Cade Klubnik's pass to Christian Bentancur scored the Tigers' third touchdown of the day, putting the Tar Heels in a huge hole before the first 15 minutes of the game concluded. The 5-play, 57-yard and 2:48 was Clemson's longest drive up until that point — showing how poorly North Carolina's defense showed up. After three drives, Klubnik has two touchdowns on 7/7 pass attempts and 128 yards.
7:03 remain.
The Tar Heels gave up another touchdown with one second remaining on the game clock afterward, a pass from Klubnik to Adam Randall — a 23-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 28-3, and that wrapped up the first quarter — leaving North Carolina in a big deficit.
Second Quarter
A handful of penalties helped the Tar Heels stop Clemson's offense for the first time Saturday afternoon — Belichick and the staff were able to get a breather... just for a moment, at least. But the game clock left UNC with only 6:59 to work with before halftime, making things harder for Belichick to find a way around head coach Dabo Swinney's offense.
UNC's attempt to rush the right edge failed and led to another passing touchdown from Klubnik to Bentancur. All it took was six plays, 37 yards and 3:16, as 2:02 sat on the clock for North Carolina to work with — potentially its last chance to score its first touchdown of the day. Although both sides of the football did not look impressive for the Tar Heels, they had an equal, or even harder, time trying to reach the end zone.
After seven drives for UNC, it had four three-and-outs, an average of 11 yards gained, and one scoring drive through 30 minutes of game action. North Carolina looked all out of sorts and nothing like a team that had a bye week following its loss to the UCF Knights.
The quarterback change did not make any difference either. UNC's offensive front could not contain Clemson's furious front seven. Regardless of whether Johnson or Gio Lopez is the signal caller, UNC continues to lack any sort of rhythm.
Notable Halftime Stats
UNC
- Max Johnson threw 11/18 for 66 yards and sacked once
- North Carolina only managed to get 78 total yards
- 66 passing yards and 12 rushing yards for UNC
- Benjamin Hall leads UNC with 11 rushing yards
Clemson
- Cade Klubnik threw 21/23 of passing attempts for 241 passing yards and four touchdowns
- T.J. Moore leads the Tigers with 108 receiving yards
- Adam Randall and Christian Bentancur have two touchdowns each
- Clemson had 14 first downs
Third Quarter
UNC's drive to begin the third quarter lasted seven minutes and ended with a field goal attempt from the 50-yard line that dinked off the left post. The Tigers were all over the Tar Heels yet again, no different than the previous drives. Johnson was able to hit his targets, but not enough to move the chains forward.
The best thing about the third quarter for North Carolina was holding the Tigers off the scoreboard for some time, as with 2:56 clock, the last score for Swinney's squad happened at the end of the second quarter with 2:02 left. Clemson had four drives in the first quarter, three in the second quarter and finished the third with two.
Fourth Quarter
Clemson finished its second drive of the third quarter with a field goal that split the uprights to push the score to 38-3. The sun shone and clear weather belonged to the fans in Tiger orange inside Kenan Memorial Stadium — enjoying their team beating an eight-time Super Bowl champion and the Tar Heels.
It took what felt like forever, but North Carolina crossed the endzone with 10:25 in the fourth quarter, making the scoreboard read 38-10. An 11-yard run by Hall toward the left side of the endzone gave Belichick's team life... but a small amount. The run by Hall gave him his first touchdown as a Tar Heel.
UNC was able to force a fumble during Clemson's last drive of the game. With 1:23 remaining, the Tar Heels tried to make one last push, but were unable to do so.
Belichick loses his third game of his collegiate career, 38-10, another devastating outcome that makes the hire questionable.
