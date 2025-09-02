SI

UNC Offensive Struggles Summed Up in One Sad Graphic During Bill Belichick's Debut

Stephen Douglas

Gio Lopez went a long time without a completion in UNC’s game against TCU.
The Bill Belichick era got off to a very rough start in Chapel Hill on Monday night. After the Tar Heels scored on their opening drive, TCU celebrated by scoring the next 41 points.

Starting quarterback Gio Lopez, a transfer from South Alabama, struggled on the night, completing just two of his first seven pass attempts for 58 yards and a pick-six. And if that doesn't sound bad enough, those two completions were both thrown on the very first drive. His second completion came with 12:19 remaining in the first quarter at approximately 8:12 p.m. ET. We know exactly what time it was because ESPN put up a graphic late in the second quarter saying that's when it happened.

Then he went another hour before completing another pass. ESPN showed the graphic again during the third quarter right before he finally completed his third pass around 10:20 p.m. ET.

That drive ended when Lopez took a hard hit and fumbled the ball and TCU returned it for another touchdown. That was also the end of Lopez's night. He finished the game completing four passes on 10 attempts for 70 yards.

Stephen Douglas
