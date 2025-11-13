UNC’s Daniel King Talks Chemistry Amid O-Line Rotations
Offensive lineman Daniel King addressed the media at the Kenan Football Center on Thursday ahead of the Wake Forest matchup this weekend.
To hear what he had to say, check out the video is below.
Partial Transcript
How challenging is it to go up against the defensive line every week during practice?
It's been really challenging. You know, the guys up front are really good. They've been playing great defensively. And I think they helped the O line out really well, you know, matching up with the D line like that. That caliber, with Mel card, CJ, you know, just those guys like that get after you. I think it really helps us as a whole line, and we're like, growing from that. So it's pretty good.
Do you feel like that really makes everything easier on Saturdays, going against them all week?
It sure does. Because I look at our D-Line as one of the best in ACC. So getting that competition in every week practice, I think, that helps us as a line, because they got certain attributes that really help us and on the things we need help with, so that going against them is really good for us.
With 10 different offensive linemen starting this season, there have been a lot of different combinations. How has it affected your group’s chemistry, and what’s it been like adjusting to so many moving parts?
I think for us, we kind of see that like, I think every guy in the room can play for us if they need to. So and I think the way that everybody attacks practice, showing coach that they're ready at their moment, is called upon. You know, they've shown us, and they show in the room, they show the coach, like, we have full trust in everybody who goes in there. And as far as chemistry, you know, that kind of builds in practice. So it's kind of one of those things, just with time
What’s the adjustment been like for the offensive line with Austin Blaske moving to center and Chad Lindbergh out?
So for us, it wasn't that big of an adjustment, because Blaske played three positions for us. Like, in the spring, he started off at center. So, a lot of us are already used to Austin. He's a really big asset for us. Like, just being able to play three positions, like, really impressive, especially at this level. So like, I wouldn't say there was much of a big adjustment period because we've already, like, got time with him, and he's a natural singer. So, like, it's pretty easy.
Have any returning players talked to you about what to expect in in-state rivalry games like Wake Forest and the intensity that comes with them?
Yeah, we already know going into this game is gonna be a tough, gritty game. It's gonna be all four quarters, and we kind of just got to have our chin strap buckled and our mouthpiece in and we gotta be ready to go. Just one of them games.
