All Tar Heels

UNC DC Steve Belichick Deserves His Flowers

On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere discusses the team's defensive improvements

Grant Chachere

North Carolina Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick
North Carolina Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
In this story:

On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere discusses the team's defensive improvements and explains why defensive coordinator Steve Belichick deserves more recognition for making the Tar Heels a formidable force on defense.

To hear Grant's thoughts, watch the video below

A partial transcript from linebacker Khmouri House's Tuesday press conference.

The improvement of the defensive backfield…

UNC
Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith (3) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Man, those guys stepped up to the plate. Man, they've been working every day, you know, just just coming to work, you know, understanding that we're down one and next guy up. So they've been balling out as a collective, the whole group, and they've all been improving, and we've all been improving, and they've been showing we've us as a team, been showing it on the field. 

What are some of the traits from a player’s perspective that stand out to you about Steve Belichick’s coaching style?

UNC
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coach Steve Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

He allows us to, you know, play football gives us the tools and tells us what worked, what doesn't work, what we should do here, what we shouldn't do here. So just a great all around defensive coordinator. 

You know, at the end of the day, we all come to come together as a collective unit, and it's all about want to, you know what I'm saying? If we want to be great, we can be great. So yeah, coach, Steve's been doing great, and you know, we trust in him what he calls and we're gonna try to execute it to our best ability.

On the schematic adjustments on defense…

UN
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Will Nixon (24) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jalon Thompson (20) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

I would say that we've been honing in on the little, the small things, and being able to do, play the basic calls the right way, and just, just starting small and being able to execute, you know, because if you can't execute the little things, you're not going to be able to go to the big things and open it up how you really want to. 

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

So just being able to execute the little things, honing our fundamentals, and just becoming better within the defense. I feel like we're getting better because it was early on in the season, and as you progress and as you keep working, it's only right that you're going to get better. So it's just, it's just a credit to our work, for sure.

Where are some areas going to be in your game, or just physically that you see yourself?

UN
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7)) during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

I would say just, you know, the ins and outs of our defense. I'm getting better at understanding where everybody else is at on the field and which helps me play faster physically. I feel like I've gotten stronger, gotten faster, and then, yeah, on the football field, I'm just, I'm just honing in on the small things that I got to get better at, and just being able to work at it every day. And yeah, I've been feeling, I've been feeling like a way better player this year than I was last year, and I'm keep getting better going forward for sure.

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.