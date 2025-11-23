UNC Extends First Offer To Class of 2029 WR
In a world where players in the Class of 2029 and Class of 2030 are having offers thrown their way, it's hard to keep up. North Carolina is the latest team to look years into the future as they extended an offer to Class of '29 wide receiver Mason Pearsall-Brown.
Pearsall-Brown took to social media to announce that not only did UNC offer, but they're actually the first team to throw an offer his way. Seeing as the freshman plays for Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, it makes sense that the Tar Heels are all over their in-state prospects.
Mason Pearsall-Brown's UNC Offer
Perasall-Brown's recruiting has begun as the Tar Heels extended an offer on November 20. Shockingly, they are the first team to throw an offer his way. Usually, there are plenty of mid-majors, specifically in the North Carolina area, that beat UNC to the punch. That usually doesn't matter as the Tar Heels have no issue competing against them, but it's still worth noting they were first to offer to Pearsall-Brown.
According to MaxPreps, Pearsall-Brown had nine receptions this season for 145 yards with a pair of touchdowns. His longest reception was for 46 yards as he played in six games this season. It's important to note that these numbers aren't always up to date, but it's currently all that is out there for Pearsall-Brown.
On his social media, Pearsall-Brown lists himself as 6'2'' 180-pounds. If he continues to grow and put on a bit of additional muscle throughout his high school journey, his skils will be undeniable.
The State Of UNC's WR Room
While a player like Pearsall-Brown is quite literally years away from ever playing for UNC, should he choose the Tar Heels anyway, it shows how much effort they're putting into the wide receiver position. If there's a position head coach Bill Belichick knows a thing or two about, it's surrounding his quarterback with the best weapons possible.
Currently, UNC's top wide receiver is only a sophomore. Jordan Shipp, should he choose to stay with the Tar Heels, will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come. Right behind him is senior Kobe Paysour, a player entering his fourth and final year with the program.
In their Class of 2026, the Tar Heels have four true wide receivers on the way. There are plenty of other athletes thrown in the mix, but of the 35 players they have coming in, 11% are wideouts.
