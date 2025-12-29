UNC Making Progress With Five-Star 2027 Power Forward

While UNC and head coach Hubert Davis are still primarily focused on the 2026 recruiting cycle and landing key targets like Dylan Mingo and Mikka Muurinen, the Tar Heels have also begun targeting several prospects in the 2027 class.

One of those prospects is a five-star power forward and the No. 1 overall player in the country, who recently provided an update on UNC's standing in his recruitment.

Top 2027 Prospect Speaks on UNC Recruitment

On Dec. 23, North Carolina on SI reported that the Tar Heels hosted CJ Rosser, a five-star power forward originally from North Carolina who plays for Southeastern Prep in Orlando, Florida, on campus for a visit during their game against East Carolina.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) spins on East Carolina Pirates forward Vito Perkovic (11) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Rosser is an elite prospect, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 1 overall player in the country, the No. 1 power forward, and the No. 1 player out of Florida.

He's expected to be among the most coveted prospects in the 2027 cycle, and his recruitment continues. He already holds offers from several elite programs, including Michigan, Kentucky, Syracuse, Alabama, and Louisville.

Dec 13, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; A view of the Heel logo at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While many schools are pursuing Rosser, UNC has been one of the programs that have stood out to him the most. After his visit with the Tar Heels last week, he spoke with Inside Carolina's Ben Sherman about his experience with North Carolina so far.

Rosser told Sherman that he has built a strong relationship with Davis and that the Tar Heels' head coach stays in touch with him, making Chapel Hill feel like home whenever he's on campus.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis on the sideline against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“It’s [Rosser's relationship with Davis] very good,” Rosser told Sherman. “We stay in touch every now and then. Great coach, he does a great job of making [UNC] feel like home, if I come.”

The five-star power forward also explained that UNC is an elite program capable of developing players and getting them to the league quickly. He added that the school is a good fit, with a strong coaching staff, and that he likes the Tar Heels overall.

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

“It’s a good program, that can get players to the league one and done, and a good fit, with good coaches — I like them,” Rosser told Sherman.

It's clear the Tar Heels have made a strong early impression on Rosser, and although there's still a long way to go in his recruitment, Hubert and UNC appear to be in a solid position to land the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class.

