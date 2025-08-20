Ezekiel Ayangbile Talks North Carolina Recruitment
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been recruiting heavily, as the North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to make a difference in prospects' recruitments. They have landed 36 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, but want to make some noise in far more than one class. They are off to a great start, as they have already gained the commitment of two prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.
Skylar Robinson and Amir Brown are the two commits that they have in their class currently. They are targeting. many different players, including Ezekiel Ayangbile. Ayangbile is one of the better players in the class when it comes to the EDGE position, as they are looking to land the best players they can off the EDGE. This is exactly what they have the chance to do.
Ayangbile recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for an interview. In this interview he detailed his current recruiting standpoint and more.
"Haven’t heard from them since a couple months ago when a coach texted me," the North Carolina Tar Heels recruiting prospect stated when speaking with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his recent updates surrounding North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
The talented prospect has been keeping in touch with one coach heavily at this time. He detailed who that coach is.
"Coach Nichols, we’ve been keeping in touch through X."
The talented prospect is hopeful he can visit, but does he have a date? He detailed more with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"Not as of yet, but I’m praying soon"
There are multiple coaches that the talented prospect has been speaking to from other programs that are standing out. He detailed with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI which programs he has connected with the most recently, as well as what is next for him in his recruitment in terms of his commitment timeline and top schools.
"UofH, Baylor, and Texas Tech are my top schools that I’ve been in communication with as of late, no other news about commitment or my top 5 yet. I want to commit my senior year at the earliest."
The talented prospect then detailed his final message.
"I only know what God has given me. It’s all in his hands!! I’m working hard every day for new opportunities."
