Hubert Davis Emphasizes Defense, Rebounding After Kentucky Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels physically outmatched the Kentucky Wildcats in their 67-64 road win at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.

Following last week's loss to Michigan State, the message was clear and concise: Box out and rebound.

That message appeared to be taken seriously by the players, as the Tar Heels were dominant on the boards.

While speaking to the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis spoke highly of the team's rebounding and defending.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"I thought defensively we weren't making mistakes," Davis said. "Kentucky is an unbelievable team, but especially in the first half, they were scoring off our mistakes. I felt like we were sound and simple on the defensive end. We were standing between them and the basket, we were giving them one contested look and then boxing out and rebounding."

"I always say rebounding is the most important factor in the outcome of a game," Davis said. "We got 20 offensive rebounds and outrebounded them by nine. To me, that was the ball game."

Kentucky entered the game as one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country, but North Carolina held the Wildcats to 1-of-13 from beyond the arc. Davis explained how the players were able to limit Kentucky's production from deep range.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) shoots the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"We knew they were an elite three-point shooting team," Davis said. "I think a large part was that we kept them out of transition—that's where they get a lot of their threes. Unfortunately, for us, they were getting to the basket pretty much at ease in the first half; they didn't need to kick out."

"But the way we play defense—switching on and off the ball, and our size and length—I thought was a factor," Davis said. "When you have Jarin at 6-10 at the three, Caleb at 6-11, Henri at 7-feet, and positional size at guards with Luka at 6-6, 6-7 and Derek at 6 -5, against a jump shooting team, size really matters. I thought we did a good job contesting those shots."

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes up for a rebound during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Offensive rebounds were the true difference in the game, as the Tar Heels produced 22 second-chance points. Davis was more than happy to explain that aspect of the game to reporters.

"I'm so glad I can hammer this," Davis said. "One of the things I always tell them is that I'm not a big stats guy, but I will use them to confirm what I already know—and I keep telling them: this is who we are. We have got to get to the offensive glass. We have to get second-chance opportunities."

"I've now got great evidence to prove that what I'm telling them is beneficial not only to them individually but also as the team. Huge factor for us."

