Gameday Preview: North Carolina vs. TCU

Beat writers Grant Chachere and Jeremiah Artacho break down the TCU game that will take place Monday night.

Grant Chachere

Dec 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels band performs before the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Here is a partial transcript from UNC QB Gio Lopez's presser on Aug. 27.

UNC
UNC quarterback Gio Lopez will start for the Tar Heels in Week 1 against TCU. / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Jordan said the offense just found out you’re going to start Monday night. When did you find out, and how did that conversation go?

Kind of just found out, too. We were all preparing every day — Max, Bryce, Tori — everybody was competing as a team and trying to put ourselves in the best situation. It worked out for me, and I’m just thankful for the opportunity.

Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick during half time at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Q: You obviously came here with the intent of winning the job and starting. What kind of personal satisfaction is it for you to have achieved that so far?

It feels nice to earn it and finally get announced. That was the opportunity I came here for. The best part was calling my dad after and telling him we’ve got one part going — now it’s time to win some games.

Q: Did Coach Belichick pull you aside one-on-one to tell you? And do you take any significance in being his first starting quarterback?

Of course. I’m super thankful for the opportunity. Coach told me a little before, just that I’d looked good in camp and was going to take the reins of the offense. Talking to my dad, I said, “Man, I’m Coach Belichick’s first starting quarterback in college.” It’s a great opportunity.

Q: Jordan mentioned your nickname “Magic.” What’s the story behind that?

Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick before the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

We were training, and I made a no-look throw or something random. Ever since then, it stuck. I don’t know why “Magic,” but it’s a cool reference.

Q: Coaches downplay national attention, but players live it every day. How do you manage your emotions going into such an anticipated game?

Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels helmets during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

You just take it one day at a time. Right now, we’re focused on TCU. It’s game week, so I’m just watching film, going through installs, and preparing day by day.

Q: Last year you started at South Alabama and faced LSU. How did that trip prepare you for facing bigger programs, and what did you learn about yourself

I learned to just be competitive and be myself — that’s what got me here. LSU was a great team to compete against. The game didn’t go our way, but playing in that environment against that talent made me feel like I belonged.

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.