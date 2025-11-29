All Tar Heels

What a Loss Would Mean for North Carolina

The Tar Heels losing on Saturday would be detrimental to the program's short-term and long-term aspirations and development.

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saturday marks the end of the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025 college football season. Regardless of whether the Tar Heels win or lose, Saturday will be their final game played this season. North Carolina's failure last week against the Duke Blue Devils officially eliminated it from bowl eligibility.

Bill Belichick's team enters Week 14 with a 4-7 record. Last season, under Mac Brown, the Tar Heels finished with an 8-4 record and played in the Fenway Bowl against the Connecticut Huskies.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Hiring Belichick was supposed to elevate the football program while supplying substantial hardware. Clearly, that did not happen this season, and North Carolina will have to settle for a moral victory on Saturday.

What would a loss mean for the Tar Heels moving forward?

The Trust in Belichick Would Slip Further

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It goes without saying that Belichick's tenure at North Carolina has gotten off to a rough start. Not only would a loss be the final nail in the coffin for this season, but it would bring North Carolina to 4-8, the opposite record it boasted last season under a different coaching staff.

Under Belichick, the Tar Heels have lacked ingenuity and creativity, which has left a bland brand of football this season. Because of that, North Carolina is our gene 19.3 points per game, which ranks 236th in the country.

The 73-year-old head coach has brought little life and energy into a program that, though his arrival would deliver success and hardware.

Belichick and the Program's Future Will be in Doubt

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sidelines against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

It is already the worst season for the Tar Heels in seven years, as it marks the first time during that span that the team will not be featured in a bowl game.

Losing on Saturday would add more fuel to the fire while also casting doubt on Belichick's ability to develop a winning culture in Chapel Hill. There would also be more speculation about Belichick's overall future.

Earlier this week, Senior NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that NFL teams could be calling Belichick to return to the league.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) is hit after a pass by Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
  • "At least two NFL teams are still expected to have interest in talking to Bill Belichick behind-the-scenes at the very least, about head coach Jobs this carousel season, per a league source."

If the Tar Heels lose on Saturday, would it raise the probability of Belichick jumping ship and departing for an NFL head coaching job? Also, would North Carolina lose players to the transfer portal? Both are plausible outcomes in the event that the Tar Heels close out the season with three straight losses.

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.