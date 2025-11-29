What a Loss Would Mean for North Carolina
Saturday marks the end of the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025 college football season. Regardless of whether the Tar Heels win or lose, Saturday will be their final game played this season. North Carolina's failure last week against the Duke Blue Devils officially eliminated it from bowl eligibility.
Bill Belichick's team enters Week 14 with a 4-7 record. Last season, under Mac Brown, the Tar Heels finished with an 8-4 record and played in the Fenway Bowl against the Connecticut Huskies.
Hiring Belichick was supposed to elevate the football program while supplying substantial hardware. Clearly, that did not happen this season, and North Carolina will have to settle for a moral victory on Saturday.
What would a loss mean for the Tar Heels moving forward?
The Trust in Belichick Would Slip Further
It goes without saying that Belichick's tenure at North Carolina has gotten off to a rough start. Not only would a loss be the final nail in the coffin for this season, but it would bring North Carolina to 4-8, the opposite record it boasted last season under a different coaching staff.
Under Belichick, the Tar Heels have lacked ingenuity and creativity, which has left a bland brand of football this season. Because of that, North Carolina is our gene 19.3 points per game, which ranks 236th in the country.
The 73-year-old head coach has brought little life and energy into a program that, though his arrival would deliver success and hardware.
Belichick and the Program's Future Will be in Doubt
It is already the worst season for the Tar Heels in seven years, as it marks the first time during that span that the team will not be featured in a bowl game.
Losing on Saturday would add more fuel to the fire while also casting doubt on Belichick's ability to develop a winning culture in Chapel Hill. There would also be more speculation about Belichick's overall future.
Earlier this week, Senior NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that NFL teams could be calling Belichick to return to the league.
- "At least two NFL teams are still expected to have interest in talking to Bill Belichick behind-the-scenes at the very least, about head coach Jobs this carousel season, per a league source."
If the Tar Heels lose on Saturday, would it raise the probability of Belichick jumping ship and departing for an NFL head coaching job? Also, would North Carolina lose players to the transfer portal? Both are plausible outcomes in the event that the Tar Heels close out the season with three straight losses.
