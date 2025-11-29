Bill Belichick Talks Overall Preparation For Rivalry Game

All Tar Heels

The Tar Heels' head coach was interviewed earlier this week in an episode of Coach's Corner, explaining his preparation every week.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
As he does every week, North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick partakes in the Coach's Corner interview, where he explains his mindset and preparation for the week ahead.

The 73-year-old head coach spoke with North Carolina radio announcer Jones Angell, going into detail about his overall game plan during the season.

Belichick explained several aspects, including attacking strengths and weaknesses, North Carolina State, and much more. Here is what the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach had to say.

Belichick's Thoughts

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  1. "You look at your opponent, and you maybe see some things you think you take advantage of, and then you look at yourself and you say, Well, what do we do well," Belichick said. "If they match up, that's great."
  • "If they don't, then you have to make a decision: Do we want to keep doing what we do well, and even though it might be into their strengths? Or do we want to try to change and do something that maybe we're not really as familiar with because we think it'll attack our weakness, and it might be a little bit of both."
  • It's hard to change your game plan dramatically to attack a weakness," Belichick continued. "You might be able to pick out a couple plays, but especially this time of year, the things that you've been doing all year are probably what you do best, and you don't want to get too far away from that."
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Belichick was asked if his players are able to take in information and apply that to the field. The veteran head coach is confident in his players' ability to recognize tendencies in their opponents. He believes it is more about the execution.

  • "They can definitely do it," Belichick said. "As always, doesn't matter what level you're at, it comes down to execution. The timing and execution of the play is very critical, depending on what the play is, especially when you're down in the red area on the five-yard line or something like that, there is not a lot of room for error.
Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) looks for a passing option against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
  • "As far as being able to adjust to it, doing it, and maybe wanting to do it, it's usually fun to put in a new play, new idea, new concept," Belichick continued. "But if you get something different that you're not expecting, then can you make the adjustment to it? That is the unknown."

North Carolina will certainly face multiple situations that align with this train of thought, as North Carolina State's offense can maneuver around multiple coverages and blitzes with CJ Bailey under center.

