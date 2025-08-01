UNC Fall Camp Preview: Offensive Depth Chart Predictions
With fall camp underway in Chapel Hill on Saturday, North Carolina’s offense is beginning to take shape under first-year head coach Bill Belichick — and while the scheme may look different, the competition across every position is heating up.
We’ll take a closer look at the offense, with an emphasis on the quarterback battle and how the offensive line is shaping up. We will also predict how all the skill positions would look goung into fall camp.
Quarterback
Starter: Gio Lopez
Backup: Max Johnson
Reserve: Bryce Baker
While there will be a legitimate battle, Lopez is the penciled-in starter. There is reason to believe that after he was one of four players at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. That was a clear message by Belichick to everyone that this is “our” guy. However, Lopez still has to go out and earn it.
Johnson was in a similar boat last season when he transferred to UNC last season and he won the job. However, he has had bad luck combined with his inconsistency issues are why Belichick went out and snagged Lopez in the transfer portal.
I expect Baker to take a redshirt year to hone his skills.
Running Back
Starter: Davion Gause
Rotation: Benjamin Hall, Caleb Hood
Reserve: Charleston French
Gause has some big shoes to fill as he replaces Omarion Hampton. He played nicely as the No. 2 back as a freshman behind Hampton last season, carrying the ball 67 times for 326 yards and four touchdowns.
Hall and Hood will be in the rotation but neither have much production. Hall only has 44 carries throughout his career, 23 less than what Gause got all of last season
Wide Receivers
Starters: Kobe Paysour, Jordan Shipp, Azaiah Johnson
Rotation: Chris Culliver, Paul Billups
Paysour, Shipp and Johnson all have potential despite not having the exact production.
Paysour has the most production with 72 catches for 971 yards throughout his career. Shipp is poised to have a breakout year after having nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. Of his nine catches, seven were first-down receptions. Johnson, who is a Michigan State transfer, had 16 catches for 276 yards (17.3 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. He had a 64% catch rate last season.
Culliver and Billups will be in the rotation. Culliver had two catches for 96 yards and a touchdown against NC State last season.
Tight Ends
Starter: Jake Johnson
Rotation: Jordan Owens or Connor Cox
Reserves: Shamar Easter
No position group on North Carolina's roster is facing a bigger drop-off than tight end — and that’s no slight.
The Tar Heels lose two key contributors in John Copenhaver and All-ACC standout Bryson Nesbit, who combined for over 2,400 career receiving yards. Copenhaver had 482 yards and four touchdowns last season, while Nesbit caught 24 passes for 264 yards and three scores in just seven games before an injury ended his season.
Now, the room is full of untapped potential. Jake Johnson, a Texas A&M transfer and former five-star prospect, looks to bounce back after limited snaps in 2024. Oklahoma State transfer Jordan Owens brings size, strong blocking and soft hands after posting 166 yards and two touchdowns at Central Arkansas. Redshirt sophomores Connor Cox and Shamar Easter add depth, with Easter offering upside as a raw athlete.
Offensive Line
Starters: Will O’Steen (LT), Austin Blaske (RG), Christo Kelly (Center), Aidan Banfield (RG), Trevyon Green (RT)
Reserves: Miles McVay, Chad Lindberg, Daniel King, Byron Nelson
The offensive line returns three of five starters from last season, but it’s the deepest position group on offense — meaning the starting lineup could change multiple times.
Initially, it seemed likely that Austin Blaske would start at center again. However, North Carolina listed Blaske as a guard and Jonathan Kelly as the center on its preseason nominations. That suggests either DJ Banfield or two-time All-Sun Belt selection Caleb King could begin the season on the bench.
Green and O’Steen appear to be the projected starters at tackle, but that remains uncertain. There’s simply that much competition and depth along the line.
Who will make up the starting five? We’ll find out Saturday.
