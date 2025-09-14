All Tar Heels

UNC's Gio Lopez Drops Initial Thoughts After Win Over Richmond

North Carolina quarterback Bill Belichick speaks with the media at the Kenan Football Center after the Tar Heels’ 41-6 win over Richmond on Saturday evening.

Grant Chachere

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium.
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina quarterback Bill Belichick speaks with the media at the Kenan Football Center after the Tar Heels’ 41-6 win over Richmond on Saturday evening.

To watch, check out the video below!

A partial transcript of Bill Belichick's Postgame Presser ...

UNC
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick On the dedication of the game ball… 

“After the game, Chancellor Roberts and the team dedicated the game and the ball to Mitch (Mason), who’s been with the team for a long time. He’s a really inspirational person for us. And of course, I’ve only known him since I’ve been here, but he’s been an important part of this team through the years. I just want to make sure that everybody realizes how important he is to us and how he was recognized by the team after the game, and we dedicated the game and the ball to him. He was on the iPad and talked to us afterwards. He’s fighting and we’re praying for him, and we just all want to wish him well and let him know how much we’re behind him.”

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

 On the performance… 

“Offensively, we made a couple big plays, scored some points. And defensively the goal line stand was a big, big, big series for us. And they turned the ball over and we scored on defense. So it was overall a good, good, solid effort. But, there are certainly a lot of things we can still work on and do better.” 

On the defense… 

“We’ve done a better job of defeating blockers and holding line screeners, playing with better technique. Coach (Bob) Diaco, Steve (Belichick), Ty Nichols, those guys have really done a good job with the front the last couple of weeks, and the players have worked hard to improve. It’s all about fundamentals. I mean, there’s no secret sauce. You gotta line up and be able to defeat the blocks in front of you. We did a much better job of that today.” 

On running back Demon June…

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

 He’s earned it. He’s earned it. You know, nobody gave him anything. I mean, he started at the bottom of the depth chart and just kind of worked his way up. He’s had some opportunities, and he’s done pretty well with them, but he’s made some yards on his own. And that’s a big thing. He’s doing a good job with the ball in his hands. He’s done a good job in running and catching.

To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!

Also, follow our Facebook page!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.