Ranking North Carolina's Opponents From Easiest to Hardest

Last season did not go as planned for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who went 4-8 and failed to qualify for bowl eligibility in Bill Belichick's first year as the head coach. The roster will look drastically different next season, with multiple high-end starters leaving the program this offseason. However, the Tar Heels did land several under-the-radar transfers, improving in various areas that were weaknesses in 2025.

With all that being said, let's take a look at North Carolina’s 2026 schedule and assess how each game presents different challenges for the Tar Heels . We will rank each contest from easiest to hardest.

1. East Tennessee State - Home

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA;

In Week 2, North Carolina gets an opportunity to dominate in front of its fans against an inferior opponent. If the Tar Heels struggle to win handedly, the doubt around Belichick will continue to grow.

2. Syracuse - Home

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA;

It was a frustrating 2025 season for the Orange, who lost several key starters to injury, leading to a 3-9 finish last season. Syracuse is still in a rebuild and lost several key contributors from last season's roster. North Carolina should have the edge at multiple positions, including quarterback, offensive line, and defensive line.

3. UCONN - Away

Oct 18, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA;

The Huskies lost both their head coach and quarterback - Jim Mora and Joe Fagnano - from last season, presenting an uncertain situation heading into 2026. This game is later in the season, so Connecticut could have more chemistry by then, but regardless, it should be a favorable matchup for the Tar Heels.

4. Duke - Away

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA;

A month ago, this would have been one of the Tar Heels' most daunting games on next year's slate. However, quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate are each transferring to Miami, leaving the Blue Devils without their starting signal caller and top pass-catching option from last season.

5. TCU - Neutral Site

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA;

North Carolina opened its season against the Horned Frogs in 2025 and was trounced 48-14. Once again, the Tar Heels will open their season against TCU, but this time around, the game will take place in Dublin, Ireland, presenting another challenge for both teams.

6. Pittsburgh - Away

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA;

The Panthers' success will be predicated on young and unproven talent. With Eli Holstein transferring to Virginia, Pittsburgh's starting quarterback will be true freshman Mason Heintschel. That could unravel the Panthers, who will be heavily dependent on defense to win games.

7. Virginia - Away

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) is pressured during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium Saturday December 27, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Cavaliers' quarterback and receiver rooms will look drastically different. Virginia lost four wideouts who had developed into consistent starters, and quarterback Chandler Morris graduated. Virginia have brought in reinforcements in both departments, but it could a step-back season for the Cavaliers.

8. North Carolina State - Home

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA;

North Carolina has lost its last five meetings against the Wolfpack, and this will prove to be another difficult task. However, the Tar Heels will be playing at home in the in-state rivalry game.

9. Clemson - Away

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA;

It was an underwhelming 2025 campaign for the Tigers, who went 7-6 despite possessing elite talent on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Cade Klubnik, defensive tackle Peter Woods, and pass rusher T.J. Parker are the notable pieces not returning in 2026. It could be a rebuild year for Dabo Swinney.

10. Louisville - Home

Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm talks with Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) before a play in the second half against Kentucky Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

The Cardinals made a last-ditch effort for the ACC championship game, but ultimately fell short, finishing 9-4. Louisville enters next season as the No. 14 team in the country, with an elite transfer portal class, paired with one of the nation's best recruiting classes.

11. Notre Dame - Home

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend.

The Fighting Irish felt that they were snubbed from the College Football playoff, but that was their own doing for a multitude of reasons. Nevertheless, Notre Dame has assembled one of the nation's best transfer and recruitment classes, while bringing back several key starters. It could make a push for the National Championship in 2026, depending on its quarterback play.

12. Miami - Home

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA;

It goes without saying that the Hurricanes present the biggest challenge for North Carolina next season. Miami reached the National Championship game this past season, and upgraded at quarterback, landing Mensah, who will replace Carson Beck. In addition, the Hurricanes' receiver corps will be a top-three group in the country, with Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate as the top two options.

