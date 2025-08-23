Who are the Greatest Offensive Linemen in UNC History?
Picking the greatest offensive linemen in UNC history is no easy task.
There have been 32 1,000-yard rushers in NCAA history and all of them can thank the offensive line. Here are my top five offensive linemen. There’s a twist, however: I will be selecting a starting offensive line.
Center: Jeff Saturday (1994-1997)
Jeff Saturday was an undersized center who was turned down by both his in-state schools, Georgia and Tennessee. He only came to North Carolina due to then-defensive coordinator Carl Torbush’s friendship with Saturday’s high school coach. It turned out to be one of the biggest recruiting steals for then-head coach Mack Brown and Carolina.
A team captain in 1996 and 1997, he led North Carolina to a 21-3 record and earned first-team All-ACC honors in both seasons. He went on to have a long All-Pro career as Peyton Manning’s center with the Indianapolis Colts and could become another former Tar Heel bound for Canton.
Guard: Ken Huff (1971-1974)
Ken Huff was originally recruited to UNC as a defensive lineman, but Bill Dooley moved him to the offensive line on the second day of practice and he immediately became a starter.
He was a member of the 1972 team that went 11-1 and won the ACC outright.. Two years later, he was a team captain and blocked for two 1,000-yard rushers, earning first-team All-ACC and consensus All-American honors.
Guard: Jonathan Cooper (2008-2012)
Cooper accepted a football scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As a redshirt freshman, he started 10 games at left guard, playing 579 snaps, though he missed three games with an ankle injury. He led the team with 40 knock-down blocks and posted a 73% grade, earning a spot on The Sporting News All-ACC freshman team.
As a sophomore, Cooper started all 13 regular-season games, playing a team-high 875 snaps and recording 55 knockdown blocks. He earned an 83% grade, tied for the team best, and was named second-team All-ACC.
He repeated as a starter at left guard as a junior, grading 86% on 864 plays and again earning second-team All-ACC honors.
As a senior, Cooper started all 12 games, helping ACC rushing leader Giovani Bernard. He was a unanimous All-American, received the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, and finished with a school-record 48 career starts.
Tackle: Harris Barton
Similar to Huff, the highly recruited Barton was originally thought to be a defensive lineman. However, he was switched to play on the offensive line. A four-year starter for the Tar Heels, he was the starting center before being moved to left tackle midway through his sophomore season.
He became a first-team All-ACC and All-American selection in his senior season in 1986. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and played all 12 seasons there, receiving All-Pro honors twice and winning three Super Bowls.
Tackle: Brian Blados
Blados started 36 consecutive games at left tackle and earned All-American and All-ACC honors as a senior in 1986. He became the first 300-pound offensive lineman to start in the NFL, playing nine seasons—mostly with the Cincinnati Bengals—and was a key contributor to the team that reached Super Bowl XXIII.
