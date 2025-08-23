All Tar Heels

Who are the Greatest Offensive Linemen in UNC History?

Picking the greatest offensive linemen in UNC history is no easy task.

Grant Chachere

Sep 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Conner Harrell (15) looks to pass as offensive linemen Trevyon Green (78) and Willie Lampkin (53) block in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Sep 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Conner Harrell (15) looks to pass as offensive linemen Trevyon Green (78) and Willie Lampkin (53) block in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
There have been 32 1,000-yard rushers in NCAA history and all of them can thank the offensive line. Here are my top five offensive linemen. There’s a twist, however: I will be selecting a starting offensive line.

Center: Jeff Saturday (1994-1997)

Sept 26, 2010; Denver, CO, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday (63) calls out in the first half against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field. The Colts defeated the Broncos 27-13. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jeff Saturday was an undersized center who was turned down by both his in-state schools, Georgia and Tennessee. He only came to North Carolina due to then-defensive coordinator Carl Torbush’s friendship with Saturday’s high school coach. It turned out to be one of the biggest recruiting steals for then-head coach Mack Brown and Carolina.

A team captain in 1996 and 1997, he led North Carolina to a 21-3 record and earned first-team All-ACC honors in both seasons. He went on to have a long All-Pro career as Peyton Manning’s center with the Indianapolis Colts and could become another former Tar Heel bound for Canton.

Guard: Ken Huff (1971-1974)

Ken Huff was originally recruited to UNC as a defensive lineman, but Bill Dooley moved him to the offensive line on the second day of practice and he immediately became a starter.

He was a member of the 1972 team that went 11-1 and won the ACC outright.. Two years later, he was a team captain and blocked for two 1,000-yard rushers, earning first-team All-ACC and consensus All-American honors.

Guard: Jonathan Cooper (2008-2012)

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cooper accepted a football scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As a redshirt freshman, he started 10 games at left guard, playing 579 snaps, though he missed three games with an ankle injury. He led the team with 40 knock-down blocks and posted a 73% grade, earning a spot on The Sporting News All-ACC freshman team.

As a sophomore, Cooper started all 13 regular-season games, playing a team-high 875 snaps and recording 55 knockdown blocks. He earned an 83% grade, tied for the team best, and was named second-team All-ACC.

He repeated as a starter at left guard as a junior, grading 86% on 864 plays and again earning second-team All-ACC honors.

As a senior, Cooper started all 12 games, helping ACC rushing leader Giovani Bernard. He was a unanimous All-American, received the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, and finished with a school-record 48 career starts.

Tackle: Harris Barton

Jan 22, 1989; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers tight end John Frank (86) and tackle Harris Barton (79) celebrate defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl XXIII at Dolphin Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 20-16. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Similar to Huff, the highly recruited Barton was originally thought to be a defensive lineman. However, he was switched to play on the offensive line. A four-year starter for the Tar Heels, he was the starting center before being moved to left tackle midway through his sophomore season. 

He became a first-team All-ACC and All-American selection in his senior season in 1986. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and played all 12 seasons there, receiving All-Pro honors twice and winning three Super Bowls.

Tackle: Brian Blados

Jan 22, 1989; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals tackle Brian Blados (74) in action against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Larry Roberts (91) during Super Bowl XXIII at Joe Robbie Stadium. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati 20-16. M / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Blados started 36 consecutive games at left tackle and earned All-American and All-ACC honors as a senior in 1986. He became the first 300-pound offensive lineman to start in the NFL, playing nine seasons—mostly with the Cincinnati Bengals—and was a key contributor to the team that reached Super Bowl XXIII.

Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.