Previewing North Carolina’s First Five ACC Games

Jumping out to a hot start is monumental towards a team's success, and that is exactly what the North Carolina Tar Heels have accomplished through the first two months of the season. The Tar Heels have won a handful of impressive games, including victories over two ranked opponents, the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kentucky Wildcats.

However, conference play is when the season really picks up, and there are no breaks against lower division-one opponents. North Carolina will open up ACC play in less than two weeks.

Here is a look at the Tar Heels first five games against ACC competition , which begins right before the new year.

Dec. 30 - vs. Florida State at 7 P.M. Eastern Time

Dec 19, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Thomas Bassong (3) during the second half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

North Carolina will open conference play against the reeling Seminoles, who have lost five of their last six games, which include defeats to Georgia, Massachusetts, and Dayton. The Tar Heels should make quick work of Florida State at home in the Dean E. Smith Center.

Jan. 3 - at SMU at 2:15 P.M. Eastern Time

Jan 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; (editor’s note, in camera motion blur) A view of the SMU Mustangs logo during the first half of the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Things will kick up a notch in a tough road matchup against the Mustangs, who possess two scorers - Boopie Miller and Jaron Pierre Jr. - averaging at least 19.2 points per game.

North Carolina's frontcourt could present SMU with considerable issues on both ends of the court.

Jan. 10 - vs. Wake Forest at 6 P.M. Eastern Time

Dec 17, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Nate Calmese (1) brings the ball up court against the Longwood Lancers during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels host an underrated Wake Forest team, which will enter Sunday with a 9-3 record against Vanderbilt. However, North Carolina will most likely be the heavy favorite at home in this matchup.

Wake Forest is led by sophomore guard Juke Harris, who is averaging career highs in points (20.0 per game) and rebounds (6.8 per game). The Tar Heels' ability to switch at every position will be pivotal in containing the 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward.

Jan. 14 - at Stanford at 9 P.M. Eastern Time

Dec 17, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Chisom Okpara (10) looks to pass over Texas-Arlington Mavericks forward/center Cameron Jackson (34) in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Stanford has been led by standout freshman Ebuka Okorie, who is averaging 21.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range.

Unfortunately, Okorie has missed the last few games, but Stanford has not missed a beat. Nonetheless, the star freshman should be back in the lineup against the Tar Heels.

Jan. 17 - at California at 4 P.M. Eastern Time

The Golden Bears are one of the most well-balanced offenses in the nation, possessing four players who average more than 14 points per game.

North Carolina will have its hands full in a tough road environment against an under-the-radar opponent.

