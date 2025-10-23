UNC's Jordan Shipp on Offensive Improvements, Team Chemistry
North Carolina wide receiver Jordan Shipp met with the media at the Kenan Football Center on Thursday ahead of the Tar Heels' matchup with Virginia on Saturday.
Watch the video below for Jordan Shipp's full remarks, as well as a partial transcript.
On Kobe Paysour’s breakout game…
He's the old head in the room. I call him. That's the hunk of the room. You know, he's an older guy. He's been around a lot of football, played a lot of football, like I said, he's just a really, really good player. He's also just a great person off the field.
You know, Kobe's a brother to me. Kobe helps me out when I need it, like I said, I know I can go to Kobe if I have something going on off the field. So it's just really it just felt really good to see him have that breakout game.
On Virginia’s defense…
It's a well-experienced defense, a lot of older guys on the field. They only play one younger guy. So, I mean, very disciplined team, you know, they're right for a reason, a very good team. But like I said, we're really trying to focus too much on what they have going on. We're trying to play our best ball and just continue, just keep building, get it better and better throughout the season.
On if the offense is gaining more confidence…
I feel like everything's falling into place. You know, we all like we're going to the meetings and we're like, like, these teams aren't just coming in and like, beating us, like we're doing stuff that's uncharacteristic for us.
We're doing stuff that are so small that if we did that, there's a 80 yard run, there's a 50-yard run, there's a 45-yard pass down the field.
It's small stuff like that that we're seeing, and now that we're seeing it, we're starting to tighten those screws, and that's because it's getting emphasized so much, and it's like we can't keep making those same mistakes and expect a different outcome. So I feel like that's why everything is starting to fall into place.
On if the team is hungrier after the close loss to Cal…
You know, after a loss like that, the biggest thing you want to do is go out and just compete again. You know, we all, we all, I don't need, wish you can get that play back, you know. But I mean, there's nothing we can do until this Saturday. We go out there and play against UVA. So that's definitely a chip on our shoulders, because we see the progress. So now we're ready for that reward.
