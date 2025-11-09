UNC’s Jordan Shipp Opens Up about Offensive Cohesion, Goals Ahead
Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Shipp spoke to the media after the Tar Heels defeated Stanford 20-15 on Saturday. Shipp had five catches for 83 yards andd a touchdown.
When asked about bowl eligibility…
I mean, we couldn't get to a bowl game without being Stanford or not. You know it. We can't be we can't get there without Wake Forest next week. Wake Forest can't get there without being awake for so. I mean, of course, it's in the back of your head, but worried about just going one another week. It's our biggest thing.
On his 55-yard touchdown catch from Gio Lopez…
Man, that's a play we have been repping for a while, and I saw the zero look, so I just got into my route faster, and I just knew Gio was gonna we've hit that route so many times in practice. So when he called it, I just knew I just knew I just got to get out my break. Just gonna make a play, you know? And I trusted my O-Line, trust the Gio, I know he's gonna put the ball exactly where it needed to be.
And, like I said, that's a trust thing, like he threw it before he even got out the break, you know, that's nothing but trust, trust and repetition. So a lot of praise for Gio. You know, he's battling a lot of stuff, man, Gio is a fighter. Man like he's battling a lot, a lot of people on his head, and he's still in all that stuff out man Gio is a ball player, and I player. I have nothing but respect and love for him.
On the connection between him and Lopez…
You know, everybody says, practice hard, make the games easy. You can't do anything to make practice feel like a game. You know, you got to get those game reps. That's why it's so like, it's so important to have experienced players and stuff like that.
You know, having those game reps are important. So we talk about chemistry. I feel like, I guess the same like, it's the same, like, what this is our like, what fifth game or not? It's like, what seven day game together, yeah? Like, we're just, we're just getting started, man. Like the chemistry that me and him can really have is, like, untouched, like, there's it can just gonna keep building time and time.
