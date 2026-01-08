Star Wideout Returns to North Carolina



It has been an inspiring start to the transfer portal process for the North Carolina Tar Heels this offseason. Through the first three days since the portal opened, the Tar Heels had signed 10 players, improving their offensive line, defensive line, quarterback room, and wide receiving corps.

North Carolina has assembled a quarterback depth chart filled with inexperience and uncertain heading into next season. The good news is it appears the Tar Heels will have their best pass-catching option, as Jordan Shipp agreed to stay in Chapel Hill in 2026.

Because of the NIL and player movement becoming more and more prevalent, there is always uncertainty surrounding each and every player on a yearly basis. The transfer portal has turned into a free agency pool, allowing players to jump from school to school every year if they want to. Nevertheless, North Carolina retains one of its cornerstone players who will be monumental in speeding up the quarterback develop, whoever that will be as the season rolls around.

What This Means for the Tar Heels

North Carolina's quarterback play in 2025 was well below-average, as Gio Lopez was the starting signal callers for the majority of the season. In 11 games, the junior quarterback completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions while attempting 6.7 yards per pass.

Despite those underwhelming numbers, Shipp recorded 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns, leading the Tar Heels' receivers in each category.

You never know nowadays about players' long-term commitment to a program, but this was not surprising based on Shipp's comments following the season finale loss to North Carolina State.

“You go 4-8, you don’t want to have that again,” Shipp said. “I mean, a lot of guys graduate – had a heavy senior class - so going to be some new leaders in the building, some new faces."

“And all the guys that are here, we know what we could do better," Shipp continued. "The coaches know, it’s not like we’re starting back from literally square one like we did in December. We have a foundation set, and now we’ve just got to keep building. The good thing about the bottom is that it’s sturdy enough to build off of."

“No matter what you do, as long as you put the work in, you’re going to get a good result," Shipp explained. "So, we’re going to go back, offseason workouts. We’re going to be right back with [strength] coach [Moses Cabrera]. We’re all going to get bigger, faster, stronger and we’ll build from there.”

North Carolina's offense could be light-years ahead of where it was this past season. It really comes down to quarterback play. We all know Shipp will hold up his end of the bargain.

