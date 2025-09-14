3 Jordan Shipp Quotes After Win Over Richmond
Wide receiver Jordan Shipp scored two touchdowns against Richmond, helping UNC cruise its second win in a row.
UNC and Bill Belichick handled the Richmond Spiders with ease on Saturday, running back Demon June and wide receiver Jordan Shipp helped make the road to winning secure. The Tar Heels move on to UCF on the road inside the Arcisure Bounce House. Afterward, Shipp stood at the microphone and talked to the media after his two-touchdown day.
On What He Has Done Between Last Season and Now
- “Coach Moses, the weight room, the conditioning, the speed training that we're doing. Coach Mo does a great job. And just like I feel like my body's changed over. Like, last time we did our DEXA scan, I put on, I think it was like 14-15, pounds of muscle. And, like, the light, like a three, four months man, like the stuff that coach Moses is doing and Amber is doing for us is amazing. And I mean, my body transformation wasn't even the biggest one. Like we had guys that were really putting on, like 1718, pounds of muscle."
- "And it's just like the way that Coach Mo came in and really just told us this, I was going to be this, what we're going to do, and we all bought into it. So, I mean, I feel like that's the biggest thing for all of us, and we're just all getting bigger, faster, stronger, and also Coach Bill stressing the tough, smart, dependable. So those are all things that we're just focusing on and trying to build off of.”
On His Chemistry With Gio Lopez
- "I feel like the biggest thing with us is just trust you know, I trust him. He trusts me. There's times in practice where, like, he throws me some balls that maybe he shouldn't technically throw, but he just trust me. I'm able to go make plays for him. I feel like that really starts with just like, our connection off the field. You know, that's like one of my closest friends, one of my best friends. One of my best friends, like I taught him the most my family knows his family. I talked to his family last night in the hotel, you know, I spent some time down there with him."
- "You know, was able to chop it up with them. And that's like, that's like a brother to me. So I know he would have put me in any bad predicament or situation. So I know, with the balls in the air, he's trusting me to go get in. I feel like if I let him down, I'll be letting him down. And also the rest of like, the UNC family. So it's like our connection is really, like, a lot deeper than football.”
On His Comfortability on the Field
- "First off, that coming from Belichick, that means a lot, Geo, too, but like, just the fact that I find the biggest — one of the bigger things for me was really just like my preparation. Like, I feel like I've been working so hard, so not even just me, just like us, like as a team, we've worked so hard from January, it's like we go out there and it's like the preparation that we had, like Coach McGee keeps us really prepared with, like, the small indicators or coverages and stuff like, coverages and stuff like that."
- "And I feel like we see it so much in practice, and the coaches do a great job of really putting it out in front of us, like we'll have practices where they're like, where their number, like the people's numbers and stuff like that. So we're used to seeing them in different spots and stuff. So just all that recognition and stuff, I feel like the preparation that they pour into us is really, like the key to my success."
- "And really like, you have a coach McGee, Coach Lombardi, you know Coach means coach friend, like the whole offensive staff, and then Belichick, on top of that is just like they put you're going to put you in a place to succeed. So I feel like within, like, all my success is just the hard work and really just everything that they poured into me. And Coach, I appreciate that. I appreciate that.”
