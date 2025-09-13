Social Media Erupts Over Freshman's Performance in Tar Heels Win
Freshman RB Excels in First Start
Freshman Demon June wasted no time making his mark on the field for week 3's matchup against Richmond. He came out hot as an offensive weapon, bursting with speed and gaining 50 yards for the Tar Heels in the first quarter.
June's run was the longest run for a UNC freshman since Omarion Hampton. Is this the beginning of UNC crafting its recipe for success? It is too early to tell whether this initial firepower will continue to carry UNC's offensive game, or will this blast from the past become a short-lived moment?
Jordan Shipp Continues to Impress
Wide open on the field, Shipp created space and jumped to catch a pass from Gio Lopez. The sophomore proved he was a valuable asset to the Tar Heels in week 2 against Charlotte. However, it was never a question of whether he had the skill; rather, it was whether or not he would continue to show up as the weeks progressed. Early into the game against the spiders, he's off to a good start with leading the Tar Heels and completing the first touchdown of the game.
Gio Lopez Was Responsible for Three Touchdowns But Still Needs to Improve
QB Gio Lopez adds to UNC's early surge with his first running touchdown. Lopez showed quick-decision making and aggression as he shoved his way into the end zone. Arguably slow with his usual passing decision making skills, Lopez showed his ability to move the field as he took control of the ball.
The Carolina Defense Continue to Dominate
The first half began a little slow, but the defense began to the more strength than they had previously had in the first 2 games combined. The defensive line is finally having an impact, as seen through their first two sacks from
Carolina's defense came out with the kind of discipline that long defined Belichick and his coaching style. This was one admirable thing for the Tar Heels in the first half, despite having many sloppy mistakes overall.
The defensive unit kept momentum firmly in Carolina's hands by sending an early message to the Spiders that they came prepared and equipped with aggression. Melkart Abou-Jaoude secured two sacks, doubling the number of sacks Carolina had totaled in their first two games combined.
UNC's defense didn't let up after its strong first half; instead, it doubled down. Another sack midway through the third quarter from number 4 Mikai Gbayor. This is not a defense flashing in spurts- it's one that is carrying dominance and composure into their second-half play.
O-Line's Run Blocking Improves, but Recesses on Pass Blocking
However, Carolina's defensive strength is not enough to establish them as a prominent team in the ACC, if their offense cannot show up consistently.
North Carolina’s offensive line opened the night with an imposing display in the run game. The unit carved out wide lanes and sealed edges effectively, springing Demon June and the Tar Heel backfield for a combined 189 rushing yards in the first half alone. Their physicality at the point of attack gave UNC’s offense an early rhythm and showcased the group’s potential as a run-blocking force.
Demon June continued to carry the offense into the second half, running in a 45-yard touchdown, adding to a total of 148 yards run by the freshman running back.
But the same dominance didn’t always carry over to pass protection- an issue that has lingered through the first two games. Richmond’s front managed to generate pressure in key moments, forcing Gio Lopez to scramble or release the ball quicker than designed.
For UNC to truly stabilize its offense under Belichick, the line will need to combine its fierce run blocking with more reliable pass protection. Consistency up front could be the difference between flashes of explosiveness and sustained success.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!