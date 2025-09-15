North Carolina Target Kaden McCarty Provides Recruiting Updates
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been doing a good job in the 2027 recruiting class, as they have been searching across the nation for many different prospects. They have been looking to land multiple different players, but they have been able to get off to a great start. They have landed multiple different commits in the class, including two players. Both players are offensive prospects.
One of the prospects is Skylar Robinson. Robinson is one of the better wide receivers in the nation, and the other one is Amir Brown from the state of North Carolina. He is from Rolesville, North Carolina, and is one of the better players at Rolesville High School.
They are now searching for the best defensive prospects to land in the class, including one of the better defensive linemen in the class. Kaden McCarty plays EDGE for Cy Falls High School in the state of Texas. The Cy Falls High School star holds offers from many different schools, including the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have valued high on their board. They will hope to land him, but they will need to do some work in his recruitment to do so.
He recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail how his recruitment is going as of late, as well as how the Tar Heels can find ways to improve. Here is what he has to say in his interview.
- "I'd say it's been pretty good. I really like coach Nicholas," the North Carolina Tar Heels target stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his North Carolina Tar Heels updates.
The coach he talks to the most was provided, as it comes to no surprise who it is.
- "The coach I talk to the most is Coach Nicholas."
The talented prospect is hopeful to visit, but is there a timeframe for when he will be visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels?
- "I plan on visiting this coming up spring to see Chapel Hill."
Multiple teams are standing out for the North Carolina Tar Heels' target. He detailed which schools were cut.
- "Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, Houston, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Arizona, Miami."
What would the staff have to do in order to push the Tar Heels ranking up?
- "In my rankings I'd say just more communication from the across their staff."
