UNC Commit Jayden Griffin-Haynes Provides Commitment Updates
There are multiple different commits in the 2026 recruiting class, and many of the commitments are from inside the state of North Carolina, but they have landed players from all over, with one of the players that they have landed being one of the brother commits in the 2026 class, which makes him even more intriguing as a prospect.
That player is Jayden Griffin-Haynes, who is one of the more intriguing names to know. He recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI side to detail the recent updates and his recruitment.
EXCLUSIVE: UNC Commit Jayden Griffin-Haynes Talks Updates
- "My commitment has been great, coaches have been showing love over their as always, and it's just always great being home, they show love and put their time and effort into it like no other school has," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his North Carolina Tar Heels commitment and what his standpoint looks like at this time.
Hey, then would go into detail about which coach she speaks with the most on the recruiting staff, as he has been able to talk with a lot of the different people they have on this stuff.
- "I've mostly been communicating with Coach Collins with check-ups on games on Friday, just sending film out, telling me what I'm doing great with or what I can do better with."
The North Carolina Tar Heels commit has already visited multiple times in the past and a set to visit yet again as he already has set up a new visit with the North Carolina Tar Heels, as he is set to visit from one specific game that has caught a lot of peoples eyes due to many different things, including the likelihood of the North Carolina Tar Heels, walking away from this game with a major victory.
- "I plan on visiting UNC again when they play Richmond."
Has the in-state commit been targeted by any other schools now that he has been committed for quite some time, or is he looking at a possible lockdown when it comes to the North Carolina Tar Heels?
- "No other schools have really been reaching out. FSU really is the only school, but I'm completely locked in with UNC, Go Heels."
The North Carolina commit plans on visiting the Tar Heels, but what about the other schools targeting him.
- "I don't plan on visiting nowhere else."
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!