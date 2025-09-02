WATCH: Kaleb Cost Shares His Thoughts Following Season Opener Loss
Watch Kaleb Cost's press conference following UNC's loss.
In this story:
On Monday night, sophomore defensive back Jordan talked to the media about UNC's disappointing loss to TCU in game one with Bill Belichick as the head coach. The Tar Heels hit the road to face Charlotte this Saturday, September 6.
To watch, check out the video below!
Here's a partial transcript from head coach Bill Belichick's press conference following the loss to TCU on Sep. 1.
Opening Statement
- "Was a great, you know, great atmosphere here for the game tonight. You know, fans were had tremendous energy and a lot and, you know, we played competitively, but then just couldn't sustain it. So obviously, we have a lot of work to do. You know, did do a better job all the way around, coaching, playing all three phases of the game just wasn't up to what it needs to be."
- "And I know we're a lot better than that, so we need to, you know, need to work on those things and show it on Saturday and turn around. But, you know, good TCU credit, they came in and did a good job, and they were clear that their team tonight, you know, they deserve to win. And they did it decisively."
On the Breakdowns after the First Touchdown
- "I mean, there were multiple, you know, biggest thing was they struggle getting off of the linebackers. And, you know, they just, they float over the top. We didn't get to them like we needed to get beat in a couple of one on one situations. And if you don't make yards on first down, then you're in second, third and long. And it just, we ended up with too many three and outs there, and that second. Quarter. So first down really helps you a lot on second and third down, we just didn't do a good enough job on first down tonight."
On Charlotte
- "Again, the biggest thing is we have to correct some of the mistakes, mistakes we made tonight. I mean, we just can't, we just can't perform well doing some of the things that we did, we've got to be better than that. And then, obviously, we've got to deal with Charlotte and the problems they presents. But we have too many self-inflicted wounds that we have to eliminate before we can worry about addressing our opponents. So we'll start with that, and then, and then move to Charlotte."
