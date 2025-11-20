UNC Looks To Lock Down Recruit After Official Visit
Come Nov 22, three-star linebacker Jordan Avinger will be in town as North Carolina hosts Duke. UNC's chances of making a bowl game are coming down to the wire, and they'll need decisive wins over the Blue Devils and NC State to do so.
With the Duke game being their final at home this season, it allowed them one more opportunity to host future recruits. One of those names is Avinger, someone who is deciding between UNC and West Virginia.
Avinger visited with the Mountaineers already, as it's all up to the Tar Heels at this point. Head coach Bill Belichick knows a big win and amazing atmosphere will go a long way in landing Avinger, someone who was formerly committed to Arkansas.
North Carolina Prepares To Host Jordan Avinger
On paper, 4-6 UNC against 5-5 Duke is about as even as it gets. These two teams have quite the history against one another, and it's a rivalry that Avinger gets to experience first-hand. On November 17, he took to social media, posting that he'll be in attendance for the Tar Heels' final home game of the year.
With his sights set on Chapel Hill, it's important to note that Avinger is dead-set on either WVU or UNC. Belichick has one final chance to make an impression on the 6'3'' 225-pound linebacker.
Despite committing to Arkansas on Aug 1, Avinger decided to go a different route. He had interest from the Razorbacks back in April, far earlier than teams like the Mountaineers and Tar Heels threw offers his way. Neither team offered until roughly two months after his commitment to the Razorbacks, though WVU did extend an offer one week before UNC did.
North Carolina vs. West Virginia For Avinger
It's no secret that UNC has one of the biggest and deepest recruiting classes for 2026. They are currently ranked No. 15, according to 247Sports. They have hard commitments from 36 players, though there's still a chance some of them could change their minds.
Even if UNC is going with a quantity over quality approach, they haven't exactly had to push the quality aspect to the side. They have a few tremendous players on the way, including linebacker Duyon Forkpa Jr., whom they got over a team like Florida.
With four true linebackers on the way, the Tar Heels aren't afraid to further their depth at a premium position. Knowing how important defense is in college football, the addition of Avinger could go a long way and they'll be pulling out all the stops in Chapel Hill this weekend.
