All Tar Heels

UNC Looks To Lock Down Recruit After Official Visit

In a battle between two teams, North Carolina is looking to finish the job in pursuit of this recruit.

Jordon Lawrenz

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) reacts with linebacker Jonathan Agumadu (41) after a sack in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) reacts with linebacker Jonathan Agumadu (41) after a sack in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Come Nov 22, three-star linebacker Jordan Avinger will be in town as North Carolina hosts Duke. UNC's chances of making a bowl game are coming down to the wire, and they'll need decisive wins over the Blue Devils and NC State to do so.

With the Duke game being their final at home this season, it allowed them one more opportunity to host future recruits. One of those names is Avinger, someone who is deciding between UNC and West Virginia.

Avinger visited with the Mountaineers already, as it's all up to the Tar Heels at this point. Head coach Bill Belichick knows a big win and amazing atmosphere will go a long way in landing Avinger, someone who was formerly committed to Arkansas.

North Carolina Prepares To Host Jordan Avinger

On paper, 4-6 UNC against 5-5 Duke is about as even as it gets. These two teams have quite the history against one another, and it's a rivalry that Avinger gets to experience first-hand. On November 17, he took to social media, posting that he'll be in attendance for the Tar Heels' final home game of the year.

With his sights set on Chapel Hill, it's important to note that Avinger is dead-set on either WVU or UNC. Belichick has one final chance to make an impression on the 6'3'' 225-pound linebacker.

Dec 13, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; A view of the Heel logo at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite committing to Arkansas on Aug 1, Avinger decided to go a different route. He had interest from the Razorbacks back in April, far earlier than teams like the Mountaineers and Tar Heels threw offers his way. Neither team offered until roughly two months after his commitment to the Razorbacks, though WVU did extend an offer one week before UNC did.

North Carolina vs. West Virginia For Avinger

It's no secret that UNC has one of the biggest and deepest recruiting classes for 2026. They are currently ranked No. 15, according to 247Sports. They have hard commitments from 36 players, though there's still a chance some of them could change their minds.

Even if UNC is going with a quantity over quality approach, they haven't exactly had to push the quality aspect to the side. They have a few tremendous players on the way, including linebacker Duyon Forkpa Jr., whom they got over a team like Florida.

With four true linebackers on the way, the Tar Heels aren't afraid to further their depth at a premium position. Knowing how important defense is in college football, the addition of Avinger could go a long way and they'll be pulling out all the stops in Chapel Hill this weekend.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jordon Lawrenz
JORDON LAWRENZ

Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.