Tar Heels Make Top 10 For Blue-Chip 2027 Cornerback

It’s hard to point to a college football program that has had more success in the 2027 recruiting cycle so far this offseason than North Carolina. Under head coach Bill Belichick, the Tar Heels have made significant progress with numerous talented prospects and are on pace to land one of the nation’s top recruiting classes.

Over the past few weeks, UNC has been named a finalist for several of its top 2027 targets, including a four-star cornerback from California, who recently named the Tar Heels as one of his top 10 schools.

4-Star 2027 Cornerback Includes UNC in Top 10

On Feb. 26, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Danny Lang, a four-star cornerback from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, had named UNC among his top 10 schools, alongside Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, and Washington.

The Tar Heels have been targeting Lang throughout the 2027 cycle, first offering him in March 2025. Belichick and company have made steady progress with the young cornerback since then and have now cemented their status as one of the top contenders in his recruitment.

Lang is one of several talented 2027 prospects to have named the Tar Heels a finalist in his recruitment in recent weeks, joining players like four-star running back Isaiah Rogers and three-star linebacker Zykee Scott.

UNC is targeting several talented defensive backs in the 2027 cycle, and Lang would be a monster addition to the Tar Heels’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 93 overall player nationally, the No. 12 cornerback, and the No. 10 prospect in the state of California.

Although the Tar Heels have made Lang’s top 10, they’ll face serious competition from his other finalists as his recruitment winds down. Auburn, Oregon, and USC have all scheduled official visits (OVs) with the four-star cornerback, and Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently ranks the Trojans as the frontrunner for the Mater Dei star.

With Lang set to commit on July 2, Belichick and his staff should try to get him to campus in Chapel Hill for an OV as soon as possible while they work to improve their standing in his recruitment.

While it will be a challenge for UNC to pull Lang away from the West Coast, if the Tar Heels can lock in an OV with him and continue making progress in his recruitment, they should be well-positioned to compete for one of the nation's top cornerbacks.

