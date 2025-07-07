EXCLUSIVE: Ca'ron Williams Talks Opportunity To Play Under Bill Belichick
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been looking to improve their classes, even though their 2026 class is already at a good spot. This allows them to focus on the future classes, instead of just the class of 2026 thanks to Bill Belichick and company.
One of the classes they have been recruiting recently is the class of 2028. They have been targeting many prospects, including Ca'ron Williams. Williams is a very talented prospect in the state of California who attends Santa Margarita Catholic High School.
Williams was a Patriots fan and is excited at the thought of being able to play for North Carolina and Bill Belichick. The talented prospect holds many offers, but recently caught up in an interview with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. In this interview, he discussed the possibility of him joining Belichick's class, as well as what the offer means to him.
Here is what Williams had to say to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"It means a lot because the Patriots was my favorite team growing up and I would love to play for Coach Belichick," the North Carolina Tar Heels target stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
The talented prospect is looking forward to building a relationship with one of the primary coaches on the Tar Heels staff for a specific reason.
"Coach Mondo because he is the DB coach and the coach who offered me."
The North Carolina Tar Heels could be lucky enough to host the talented prospect on a visit. he explains why he would love to visit Chapel Hill.
"Yes I will love to visit North Carolina I just don’t have a date planned yet."
It is still early in his recruitment, but are any schools standing out at this time?
"I don't have any schools standing out now. It’s still early in my recruiting."
The Tar Heels target believes the Chapel Hill program is ready to make a name for themselves. He explains why the North Carolina Tar Heels make him think of this.
"Upcoming program ready to make a name this upcoming season under Coach Belichick."
Where do the Tar Heels stand in his recruitment at this time? He explains why they are a top program.
"UNC stands up there because of Coach Mando and the possibility of playing under Coach Belichick."
