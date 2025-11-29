All Tar Heels

What a Win Over Wolfpack Would Mean for North Carolina

The Tar Heels wrap up their season on the road against North Carolina State. What would a win mean for North Carolina?

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
If the North Carolina Tar Heels could have written up their dream season, this would far from it, as the team will not be taking part in postseason play after losing to the Duke Blue Devils last weekend.

North Carolina enters Saturday's season finale against the North Carolina State Wolfpack with a 4-7 record, with the hopes of exiting the season with a moral and literal victory.

Closing out the season with a loss will only raise even more speculation regarding Bill Belichick's future in Chapel Hill.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Obviously, North Carolina's season, in regard to bowl eligibility, is a lost cause, but this specific game presents much more value than a win or loss.

What would a win for the Tar Heels mean for the program moving forward?

It Would be a Massive Road Victory

The Tar Heels have won one road game this season, excluding the win at Charlotte early on in the season. Pairing that with the fact that North Carolina State is undefeated at home this season - which includes wins over the Virginia Cavaliers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - a win would be monumental for the program's long-term outlook.

Belichick spoke about the Wolfpack's home-field advantage, and how his team will combat the hostile environment during his media availability on Tuesday.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • "Yeah, we've talked about it. Several of our coaches have also coached over there and played over there," Belichick said. "So, look, they played very well at home. They got an excellent record the last few years. We understand that it's going to be a big challenge."
  • "Playing there and the field, the turf, the environment, it is what it is. We can't control it, except to be able to deal with it. There are some things we think we can do to help ourselves, but ultimately, we're going to have to go out there and play against [North Carolina] State.

Would be a Confidence Booster Moving Forward

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Closing the season out with three consecutive losses would only raise questions about Belichick's future as the program's head coach. The 73-year-old head coach could view it as too much of a daunting long-term project to stick around.

Additionally, a win could signal growth and development for a team that will need to rebound in 2026 with a successful season. In general, a win would instill confidence in the coaching staff and players set to return next season with Belichick seemingly at the helm.

Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.