What a Win Over Wolfpack Would Mean for North Carolina
If the North Carolina Tar Heels could have written up their dream season, this would far from it, as the team will not be taking part in postseason play after losing to the Duke Blue Devils last weekend.
North Carolina enters Saturday's season finale against the North Carolina State Wolfpack with a 4-7 record, with the hopes of exiting the season with a moral and literal victory.
Closing out the season with a loss will only raise even more speculation regarding Bill Belichick's future in Chapel Hill.
Obviously, North Carolina's season, in regard to bowl eligibility, is a lost cause, but this specific game presents much more value than a win or loss.
What would a win for the Tar Heels mean for the program moving forward?
It Would be a Massive Road Victory
The Tar Heels have won one road game this season, excluding the win at Charlotte early on in the season. Pairing that with the fact that North Carolina State is undefeated at home this season - which includes wins over the Virginia Cavaliers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - a win would be monumental for the program's long-term outlook.
Belichick spoke about the Wolfpack's home-field advantage, and how his team will combat the hostile environment during his media availability on Tuesday.
- "Yeah, we've talked about it. Several of our coaches have also coached over there and played over there," Belichick said. "So, look, they played very well at home. They got an excellent record the last few years. We understand that it's going to be a big challenge."
- "Playing there and the field, the turf, the environment, it is what it is. We can't control it, except to be able to deal with it. There are some things we think we can do to help ourselves, but ultimately, we're going to have to go out there and play against [North Carolina] State.
Would be a Confidence Booster Moving Forward
Closing the season out with three consecutive losses would only raise questions about Belichick's future as the program's head coach. The 73-year-old head coach could view it as too much of a daunting long-term project to stick around.
Additionally, a win could signal growth and development for a team that will need to rebound in 2026 with a successful season. In general, a win would instill confidence in the coaching staff and players set to return next season with Belichick seemingly at the helm.
