UNC Returns to Field Saturday With Unanswered Questions vs. Clemson
North Carolina will take on Clemson on Saturday at noon at Kenan Stadium in the 61st meeting between the two original members of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
Both teams are coming off a bye that followed a loss. Carolina (2-2) suffered an embarrassing 34-9 loss to UCF two weeks ago. A week later, UCF would lose by two touchdowns against a 1-3 Kansas State team.
Clemson, on the other hand, is 1-3. That hasn’t happened since 2004. The last time the Tigers hit the field was when they lost to Syracuse 34-20 on Sept. 20. The Tigers are hoping for a bounce-back win over the Tar Heels.
History isn’t kind, and it certainly isn’t to Carolina, given the history between the two programs. Clemson leads the series 40-19-1, and since the turn of the century, the Tar Heels have only beaten Clemson twice. The last time UNC defeated the Tigers was in a 21-16 victory on Oct. 10, 2010.
With Carolina playing its first game in almost two weeks, let’s take a look at some of the biggest questions surrounding this team.
Who Will Start At Quarterback?
This will be a major talking point for the entire week leading up to the game.
Gio Lopez, who has started the first four games of the season, has struggled. He has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 430 yards, throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions. He is averaging 107.5 yards per game, which ranks 127th among Division I quarterbacks. Notably, Lopez has not completed a pass beyond the line of scrimmage on the right side of the field.
In the first half during UNC's loss to UCF, Lopez completed seven of his ten passing attempts for a total of 68 yards, but he also threw two interceptions, one of which was on North Carolina's territory. Late in the third quarter, Lopez got injured and was carted off the field, finishing with 87 passing yards. The severity of his injury is currently unknown.
Will UNC head coach Bill Belichick go with Max Johnson regardless of Lopez's status? Johnson entered after Lopez appeared to be seriously hurt late in the third quarter and led UNC to its only touchdown drive, which was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Paysour. But Johnson finished just 11 of 19 for 67 yards — 20 fewer than Lopez’s 87 — and posted a lower completion percentage, 57.9 compared with Lopez’s 78.6.
While Johnson isn't a world beater, he has plenty of experience as a starting quarterback in the SEC.
Over five seasons at LSU, Texas A&M, and now North Carolina, Johnson has completed 60.7% of his passes for 6,093 yards, with 49 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions. In his 22 career starts, he has averaged nearly 240 passing yards per game (5,278 yards) and thrown 3.3 touchdowns for every interception (43 touchdowns to 13 interceptions).
Will We See a Letdown from the Defense This Weekend?
For North Carolina fans, concern is understandable given the Tar Heels’ track record against Clemson. Since 2000, UNC has allowed an average of 36 points per game in its last 12 meetings with the Tigers. Clemson has scored at least 40 points in five of those matchups and topped 50 points three times.
The Tar Heels’ defense is average, allowing 344.5 yards per game, which ranks 59th nationally. The unit has made significant strides since its lopsided loss to TCU in the season opener. Although North Carolina gave up 34 points to UCF, most of those resulted from the offense’s struggles—including two turnovers deep in UNC territory—and UCF’s ability to dominate time of possession.
However, the Tar Heels struggle in several key areas: They rank 103rd in fourth-down conversions allowed, 111th in third-down conversions allowed, 115th in tackles for loss per game and are tied for 125th in sacks per game.
While Clemson’s offense has struggled so far this season, the Tigers’ talent level is still a cut above North Carolina’s—perhaps even higher than TCU’s. If there is any game where Clemson can get back on track offensively, it could be at the expense of the Tar Heels.