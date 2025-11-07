The Top Storylines Going Into UNC-KU Game
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere previews Friday night's matchup between No. 25 North Carolina (1-0) and No. 19 Kansas (1-0). He goes over some of the top storylines heading into the game.
To hear Grant’s insights, watch the video below and check out a partial transcript from Hubert Davis' Thursday press conference.
On the uniqueness of Darryn Peterson…
Obviously, he's gifted, but just his ability to be impactful and dominant on both ends of the floor. I mean, obviously, he can score is a four-level score. Shoot from three mid-range, get to the bucket, get fouled, get to the free-throw line. I've also been impressed, just from a defensive standpoint, you know, his ability to get steals and deflections, rebound the basketball, and so he's more than just a score. He's a complete basketball player, and obviously, he's playing at an extremely high level with tremendous confidence.
On the excitement of having a big-time game like this in October
I mean, it was, you know, it was significant for us to play at Kansas last year, you know, and for them to come here early in the season. There's a lot of excitement, and there's also a lot of history between both of our programs, and so I think that adds to it and adds to the excitement. And I know they're fired up, and we were fired up as well.
On the takeaways from last year’s game against Kansas…
Not necessarily in terms of schemes, but, you know, I do remember we're up four or three minutes ago. You know, one of the things that we talk about as a team is discipline and details, little things make big things happen.
And you know, down the stretch, you just got to be tight defensively, getting stops rebounds. We didn't stop them down the stretch, we gave up an offensive rebound and just execution on the offensive end, taking care of the basketball, getting the right shots, getting the right shots by the right guys. And not that we would have won, but just a missed opportunity last year.
On how Kansas is more than just Darryn Peterson…
Yeah, you know, one of the, you know, the great things about Kansas is Kansas is Kansas there. It's like North Carolina. It's not just about one person. And the reason why that they're a good team is because they have a collection of a number of really good players, and so it's never a one-on-one situation or battle. We have to do a great job defensively. We've got to get stops. We've got to finish those stops with the rebound, and then that allows to get out of transition.
