UNC WR Coach Garrick McGee Highlights Receiving Corps’ Progress
North Carolina wide receivers coach Garrick McGee spoke to the media at the Kenan Football Center ahead of the matchup against Stanford on Saturday, discussing the overall growth of the unit.
To hear what he had to say, check out the video below along with a partial transcript below as well.
On Kobe Paysour...
Well, he's a very consistent guy. His personality, way he approaches the game, the way he practiced on the practice field, and I think that consistency has paid off for him, and he's been in position making plays for us, but it's really good to have him out there making plays, because he's the oldest player and he's really one of the only veterans out there.
So he's really been a good example of just how to stick with it, because early in the season he wasn't playing. He kept grinding and kept riding. And you know, his practice sessions, the way he goes about his business,has shown up.
On Madrid Tucker…
Yeah, Madrid is a really good example of just the grind and just development. You know, we we do what we call basics, which is our young guys practice. We do it after practice every day, and then on Sunday nights, they get to play Sunday Night Football is what we call it. And Madrid kept developing, kept growing.
We knew he was a good player when he first got here, but he just had to develop and keep going. And he made a bunch of plays in those basic sessions and just stuck with it. And you know now he's in a position to help us win.
On Jordan Shipp’s Leadership…
Yeah, you know, you said Jordan was a sophomore. Sometimes you forget about that because of Jordan's personality. He'll make you think he's a 10 year NFL veteran. Is the way that he carries himself. But Jordan is a young kid also, but he's just got this personality, this competitive spirit that makes you feel like he's older, you know, but he's doing a good job.
He he sets the tone on, you know, him and Kobe set the tone on how we're going to go about our business. Every day. Jordan asked the most questions in the meetings. Jordan can get things organized on the field if things are not organized. So it's, you know, really good.
