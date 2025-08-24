How Many Games Will North Carolina Win in 2025?
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, North Carolina Tar Heels lead beat writer Grant Chachere predicts how the Tar Heels will fare in 2025.
Here's a transcript from UNC head coach Bill Belichick's presser on Aug. 20.
Opening Statement: "We're kind of grinding through the last week of camp here. We've got some practices this week, and then obviously preparations for TCU (begin). So, it's kind of our last chance to really nail down the fundamentals and some of the pillars that would take us through the season, both individually and individual fundamentals and some foundational things offensively, defensively and in the kicking game that will come up probably in every game, or elements will in every game.
"So hopefully, getting a little bit of heat this week looks like starting to warm up. That's good. This last week of training camp here, we'll merge into game preparations here starting next week. But we're just kind of getting through the final stages of our training camp, the preparations for the season."
Q: With the game less than two weeks away, how would you characterize the excitement in the program now that you guys are so close?
BELICHICK: "Yeah, the excitement for us is honestly every day, you know. Our meetings, our practices, our opportunities to get better and improve things. With training camp ending and classes starting, we're on a different schedule practicing in the afternoon and so forth. We have a little less time with the players, a little different schedule, but trying to make the most of that time.
"We're on the 20-hour rule now; different from training camp. It's a little adjustment but we're ready for it. It's time to get into preparation for games and start playing games here in less than two weeks."
Q: With the opener on a Monday night and the next game five days later, when you get into next week, are there challenges in terms of the actual game prep where it's not a normal week leading up to a Saturday?
BELICHICK: "It will be similar to what we had in the NFL when we had Sunday-Thursday games. Every team in the NFL had a Thursday game. That goes all the way back to some Thanksgiving games, really at the beginning of my career we had those. So… It happens one time, so it will be a big different than all the rest of the weeks.
