Former UNC Fan Favorite Lands NBA Opportunity
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Caleb Wilson is now officially a Chicago Bull and Henri Veesaar will head to Atlanta to become a Hawk. While those two guys have made headlines through the offseason, there has been another Tar Heel quietly making his way up to the NBA.
Seth Trimble to Wizards
That Tar Heel is none other than Duke killer Seth Trimble, who has officially signed with the Washington Wizards as an undrafted free agent.
While Trimble has not had his name in the headlines this offseason, he has certainly been putting in the work to make his NBA dream come true. His name appeared in very few mock drafts, as the expectation was that he would sign somewhere as an undrafted free agent or enter the NBA G-League.
While Trimble may still spend some time in the G-League, we've seen the talent he possesses, and it's certainly enough to earn some playing time in Washington.
Trimble will head to Washington with a flurry of young teammates such as number one overall pick A.J. Dybantsa, Tre Johnson, a former first-rounder from last season, as well as Alex Sarr, the second overall pick in 2024.
Trimble will also pair with a former teammate at North Carolina. In the 2022-2023 season, Trimble and Wizards guard Leaky Black played one season together in Chapel Hill. Now they're reunited in Washington, and it may help to have a familiar face in the building.
In between Trimble's final college game and the NBA draft, he worked out for many NBA teams and took part in the Portsmouth Invitational in April in order to get his name in the ring and in front of NBA scouts.
The Next Chapter of Trimble’s Career
In his senior season at Carolina, he averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while starting 45 games for the Tar Heels in his career.
He will always be remembered for his loyalty to the program, as he did what not many players do these days. He played four consecutive years at the same school and stayed loyal to Carolina through it all.
He will always be remembered for his game-winning shot to take down Duke last season. For that, he will always be etched into Carolina history, and rightfully so. Trimble has always been a fan favorite in Chapel Hill, and there's no doubt that fans will continue to watch his career as he moves on to the next chapter.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.