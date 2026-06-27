Former UNC Fan Favorite Lands NBA Opportunity

Caleb Wilson is now officially a Chicago Bull and Henri Veesaar will head to Atlanta to become a Hawk. While those two guys have made headlines through the offseason, there has been another Tar Heel quietly making his way up to the NBA.

Seth Trimble to Wizards

That Tar Heel is none other than Duke killer Seth Trimble, who has officially signed with the Washington Wizards as an undrafted free agent.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Trimble has not had his name in the headlines this offseason, he has certainly been putting in the work to make his NBA dream come true . His name appeared in very few mock drafts, as the expectation was that he would sign somewhere as an undrafted free agent or enter the NBA G-League.

While Trimble may still spend some time in the G-League, we've seen the talent he possesses, and it's certainly enough to earn some playing time in Washington.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) goes to the basket against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trimble will head to Washington with a flurry of young teammates such as number one overall pick A.J. Dybantsa, Tre Johnson, a former first-rounder from last season, as well as Alex Sarr, the second overall pick in 2024.

Trimble will also pair with a former teammate at North Carolina . In the 2022-2023 season, Trimble and Wizards guard Leaky Black played one season together in Chapel Hill. Now they're reunited in Washington, and it may help to have a familiar face in the building.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after dunking past VCU Rams forward Michael Belle (8) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In between Trimble's final college game and the NBA draft, he worked out for many NBA teams and took part in the Portsmouth Invitational in April in order to get his name in the ring and in front of NBA scouts .

The Next Chapter of Trimble’s Career

In his senior season at Carolina, he averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while starting 45 games for the Tar Heels in his career.

VCU Rams forward Michael Belle (8) defends the shot of North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He will always be remembered for his loyalty to the program, as he did what not many players do these days. He played four consecutive years at the same school and stayed loyal to Carolina through it all.

He will always be remembered for his game-winning shot to take down Duke last season. For that, he will always be etched into Carolina history , and rightfully so. Trimble has always been a fan favorite in Chapel Hill, and there's no doubt that fans will continue to watch his career as he moves on to the next chapter.