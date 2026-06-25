Chicago Made the Right Pick With UNC's Caleb Wilson

North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson saw his NBA dreams become a reality earlier this week. Wilson was selected with the fourth overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The former Tar Heel star was one of the best players available in this year’s draft. As a freshman, he paced North Carolina in nearly every major statistical category, was named an All-American, and made All-ACC.

Wilson a Top Prospect

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Wilson, on paper, is one of the best prospects in recent memory overall. He has a rare combination of size and skill, using his 6-foot-10 frame and hyper-athletics to overpower opponents on both ends of the floor. His offense relies heavily on his athleticism, and he still has room to grow as a perimeter shooter and as a playmaker on that end of the floor. However, defensively, Wilson is one of the most impressive players in this year’s class.

At UNC, he averaged over a block and a steal, and is capable of guarding all five positions with ease.

He now joins a Bulls team that is in desperate need of its next star. Wilson fits that mold perfectly, and given their current roster situation, Wilson will have the opportunity to come in and take over as the alpha from day one.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Many people are fans of the Bulls' pick. Not only because of Wilson’s potential as a player, but also his fit with the team. Yahoo! Sports' Kevin O’Connor graded the pick an A+, citing his upside as a future franchise cornerstone and potential star in the league one day.

O’Connor’s Grade

“Wilson is the most gifted athlete in the draft class. He's 6-foot-9 with springs for legs. When he's flying above the rim, finishing through contact, and chasing down every shot in his area code, he looks like a future franchise cornerstone. That's exactly what the Bulls need in the frontcourt," O'Connor said.

"After acquiring Nic Claxton from Brooklyn on Monday, the Bulls now have five players in Claxton, Wilson, Matas Buzelis, Josh Giddey, and Noa Essengue, who could in theory switch across positions."

Apr 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) drives to the basket during the first half against the Orlando Magic at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

O’Connor also explained how Wilson’s athletic profile makes him an excellent fit for the Bulls. Much of their roster is full of versatile players who exceed standard height requirements, and at 6-foot-10, Wilson will only add to that.

Wilson might have the highest ceiling of any prospect in this class, and he will now take over as an immediate impact piece for Chicago.