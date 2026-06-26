College Coaches Have High Hopes for UNC's Wilson in NBA

Caleb Wilson is officially an NBA player, being chosen by the Chicago Bulls with the fourth overall pick in the draft, and his previous adversaries have given him his props.

Wilson is joining the Bulls after one of the best and one-and-done freshman seasons in North Carolina history last season. The 6-foot-10 forward is one of the best athletes from this year’s class, and he has plenty of upside on both sides of the ball that the Bulls are certainly excited about.

Wilson’s Potential

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Caleb Wilson participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Many are sold on Wilson’s potential to be one of the best players in the league in a hurry. His combination of size and skill doesn’t grow on trees, and he showed the world what he was capable of despite being just a freshman at North Carolina.

At the NBA Draft, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo spoke with several college coaches — who wished to remain anonymous — about Wilson and his potential in the NBA. All of them spoke very highly of Wilson, with one citing the significant upside and room that he still has to grow.

Coaches Speak Highly Of Wilson

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“In the open court, he was down the court in three dribbles. It felt like a college version of Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. Full speed, with the ball in his hands. Is he a finished product? Absolutely not, but that's what's exciting. His skills can still develop."

"The passes off the dribble in motion, I didn't think he had that in his game. He's just scratching the surface, but his combination of positional size -- can he slide down to the 3, can you play him as a small-ball 5 - length, athleticism, ball skills, I was blown away,” the unidentified coach said.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The coach was blown away by his ability to play multiple positions, all at a high level. Another coach told Woo that Wilson’s athleticism and speed are what make him one of the scariest prospects over the last few years, and that if all the right buttons are pushed, Wilson will be a special NBA talent.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels foward Caleb Wilson jokes with teammates prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

“The competitiveness, the chip on his shoulder, the athleticism, all of that gives you a good floor. Caleb Wilson can play in those games that we saw in the playoffs. He's got the body movement, the athleticism, the competitiveness to play in playoff games. If he can figure out the shooting and that opens up more of the driving, slashing, playmaking, now you have yourself a really good player,” the coach said.