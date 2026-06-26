College Coaches Have High Hopes for UNC's Wilson in NBA
In this story:
Caleb Wilson is officially an NBA player, being chosen by the Chicago Bulls with the fourth overall pick in the draft, and his previous adversaries have given him his props.
Wilson is joining the Bulls after one of the best and one-and-done freshman seasons in North Carolina history last season. The 6-foot-10 forward is one of the best athletes from this year’s class, and he has plenty of upside on both sides of the ball that the Bulls are certainly excited about.
Wilson’s Potential
Many are sold on Wilson’s potential to be one of the best players in the league in a hurry. His combination of size and skill doesn’t grow on trees, and he showed the world what he was capable of despite being just a freshman at North Carolina.
At the NBA Draft, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo spoke with several college coaches — who wished to remain anonymous — about Wilson and his potential in the NBA. All of them spoke very highly of Wilson, with one citing the significant upside and room that he still has to grow.
Coaches Speak Highly Of Wilson
“In the open court, he was down the court in three dribbles. It felt like a college version of Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. Full speed, with the ball in his hands. Is he a finished product? Absolutely not, but that's what's exciting. His skills can still develop."
"The passes off the dribble in motion, I didn't think he had that in his game. He's just scratching the surface, but his combination of positional size -- can he slide down to the 3, can you play him as a small-ball 5 - length, athleticism, ball skills, I was blown away,” the unidentified coach said.
The coach was blown away by his ability to play multiple positions, all at a high level. Another coach told Woo that Wilson’s athleticism and speed are what make him one of the scariest prospects over the last few years, and that if all the right buttons are pushed, Wilson will be a special NBA talent.
“The competitiveness, the chip on his shoulder, the athleticism, all of that gives you a good floor. Caleb Wilson can play in those games that we saw in the playoffs. He's got the body movement, the athleticism, the competitiveness to play in playoff games. If he can figure out the shooting and that opens up more of the driving, slashing, playmaking, now you have yourself a really good player,” the coach said.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.