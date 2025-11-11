UNC Freshman Already Making a Statement in Power Rankings
To no surprise, North Carolina freshman power forward Caleb Wilson has already made quite an impact. He found himself No. 1 in the "freshman impact watch", according to Rivals' Jamie Shaw.
Shaw had no choice but to place Wilson at No. 1 after his stellar first two games. Wilson led the team in scoring in both of them, a pair of dominant wins over Central Arkansas and Kansas.
Now, the Tar Heels set their sights on Radford for their third game of the year. UNC still has a few games before its schedule ramps up, but this is the perfect opportunity for Wilson to continue to perfect his game ahead of a key back-to-back stretch against Michigan State and Kentucky.
Caleb Wilson Taking The World By Storm
Shaw wrote, "Caleb Wilson has done a little bit of everything early this season for the Tar Heels." With the team sitting at 2-0, their freshman leads the team with an average of 23.0 points per game. He's the only player with 20+, though three others are averaging double digits.
- "At 6-foot-9, Wilson is a versatile defender, able to slide his feet, guard down a lineup, and protect the rim or get in the passing lanes," Shaw continued. "He looked comfortable getting to his spots in the half-court against Kansas and has been a mainstay on the rim through two games. His impact on the game has been very apparent."
After Wilson's performance against No. 19 Kansas, there was a denial of just how special he truly is. Shaw had no choice but to place him ahead of the Jayhawks' Darryn Peterson in the rankings. In fact, Peterson is No. 3 while Arizona's Koa Peat sits at No. 2.
Wilson's Immediate Impact
Tar Heels fans are thrilled that not only do they have one of the most dominant freshmen in the country, but even Shaw has him four spots ahead of Duke's Cameron Boozer.
Boozer is one of the best recruits in recent memory, and he's a sure-fire lottery pick come draft time. This is one of the most stacked freshman classes in recent memory, which will only make this season that much more enjoyable.
While it's a small sample size, UNC knows they have a special player in Wilson. His showing against Kansas proved that he belongs with the best of them, and his No. 1 ranking came as no surprise. Wilson shot 8/10 in his first game and was 9/12 in his second as he came three rebounds shy of a double-double against the Jayhawks.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!