Wilson Breaks UNC Record, Makes D-I History After Latest Effort

Star North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson has already established himself as one of the best Tar Heels in recent memory. Now, he’s becoming a college basketball legend in real time.

The 6-foot-10, 215-pound freshman from Atlanta, Georgia has been sensational for North Carolina throughout their non-conference schedule, and into ACC play, averaging 19.8 points, and 11.2 rebounds per game to lead the Tar Heels to a 13-1 record so far.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Through his first 14 games, Wilson is the first Division 1 player in the last 30 years to eclipse these numbers over any 14-game span for a single player’s career:

277 points

157 rebounds

36 assists

22 blocks

19 steals

13 wins

Pulling off these video game-esque numbers is impressive for any player, even more so in the case of a 19-year-old freshman such as Wilson. Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis noted the impact that Wilson’s play has on the rest of the group.





Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) scores in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“His personality, and his game-personality just lights up the room,” Davis said. “Whether it’s a steal, or a rebound, a dunk, it just ignites us. He has that type of effect on this team, and the crowd, and we feed off of that.”

Wilson also embraced that sentiment as being the go-to energy guy on the floor for the Tar Heels.

“Whenever we need something that’s going to kind of get us back going, it’s really important that I get that done,” Wilson said. “I just play hard, and when I get the opportunity to show what I can do, I just do it.”

In his most recent showing, the future NBA lottery pick put the rest of the ACC on notice once again with an emphatic 22-point, 16-rebound double-double to lead UNC to a 79-66 win over Florida State on Dec. 30.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) grabs a rebound in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The performance was his six straight 20-point game dating back to Dec. 7 against Georgetown, making Wilson the first UNC freshman ever to record 20 or more points in six consecutive games. Davis noted Wilson’s high-emphasis on preparation as a key factor in his recent performances.

“One of the things we talk about is having a professional mindset,” Davis said. “What do you do to put yourself in a position to be successful? It’s not just what you do in a game, it’s what do you do at practice? What do you before and after practice? How do you take care of your body? What kind of film study do you do? I’ve never seen a freshman do this on his own.”

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !